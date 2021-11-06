Jordan White says Rangers-supporting family will be among first to celebrate if he delivers Ross County win at Ibrox

Jordan White is confident scoring for Ross County on Sunday would do his reputation no harm among his Rangers-supporting family.

Forward White revealed he was the toast of his family after his goal secured a 1-0 triumph over Celtic at Victoria Park in February.

The 29-year-old will now be tasked with silencing the Gers support when Malky Mackay’s men travel to Ibrox this weekend.

White, who netted from the penalty spot in a 4-2 loss in Dingwall earlier in the season, says he will have the full backing of his relatives in his attempts to stun the Premiership leaders.

He said: “Obviously it might not be as happy as it was back then in February, but they fully support me. They’ll stand by me if it happens again.

“Before I started professionally, we all went a lot to Ibrox as a family. My football has overtaken that a wee bit and my dad will always follow me and go where I’m playing.

“But I have other family who still go to the games and I’ll be hoping to make sure it isn’t good viewing for them.

“Ibrox is a great stadium to play at. Everyone wants to go to those kinds of grounds and challenge themselves against the big teams.

“You just have to go there with the belief and the confidence you can get something.”

Staggies must show belief at Ibrox

County will be out of action for more than a fortnight following Sunday’s match, before their rearranged fixture at home to Hibernian on November 24.

Although White acknowledges the difficulty of the task, he has urged his side to show belief against the champions.

He added: “For all Rangers have supposedly had a sticky start, they’re still top of the league.

“It is going to be a tough game for us.

“Obviously the Hibs games being called off was a frustration for us, but there is nothing we can do about that.

“We’re still on a high from the Dundee game, so we will be going into the game against Rangers full of confidence and belief that we can get some points.”

County have not played since recording their first victory of the season with their stunning 5-0 triumph over Dundee on October 27.

The Staggies remain four points adrift at the foot of the table, however, albeit with a game in hand, following the Dark Blues’ win over St Mirren last weekend.

Former Caley Thistle attacker White remains confident results will continue to come if the Staggies can maintain their recent level of performance.

He added: “We never got too low when we were not winning games and we won’t get too high or carried away with what is just one result.

“It was a really good win and performance, and good to get a lot of goals, but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and keep going up the way.

“For the last few weeks – and even at the start of the season – we felt we weren’t getting what we deserved in games.

“Whether it was down to missing a couple of chances or leaking some poor goals as a team, it just wasn’t going for us.

“You get bad luck at times, but a wee bit of luck went our way against Dundee at the start of the game and we really gained confidence from it.”