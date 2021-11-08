Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Staggies faded after a bright start at Ibrox

By Peter Mackay
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Joe Hungbo fired Ross County into an early lead at Ibrox
Joe Hungbo fired Ross County into an early lead at Ibrox

The phrase ‘start as you mean to go on’ would have been appropriate after Joe Hungbo’s fifth minute opener, but as should have been expected Rangers showed their powers of recovery to turn over the Staggies.

Starting the match without a recognised striker was a bold call by Malky Mackay, with those tactics usually being left to the Pep Guardiola’s and Neil Lennon’s of the world.

Jordan Tillson and Harry Paton played as defensive midfielders, whilst Ross Callachan and Jack Burroughs performed in box-to-box roles in a very narrow Staggies midfield.

Standout wingers Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook formed an unconventional pairing at the top end of the park, finishing off a County shape which wasn’t tried and tested under Mackay.

This shape worked well in the first half as it allowed the front two to press the ball whilst still offering plenty of cover in midfield areas.

As the game went on and Rangers increased their lead, the effectiveness of the shape wore off with pressing standards faltering to fatigue.

Despite such a positive start which saw Joe Hungbo calmly fire the Staggies ahead with a cultured finish between the legs of McGregor, the goal would remain the only real trouble which County were able to cause for the foreseeable.

It seems like Ross County opened the scoring too early. It may be a peculiar stance to take, but the pattern of play in which recent Rangers games have gone, the way in which they recover from going a goal down was always a huge worry following Hungbo’s magic.

It looked like a drubbing entering the closing moments of the match, however substitute Jordan White managed to restore some pride with a fine finish making it 4-2, which suddenly seems a much more positive score line for Malky’s men.

It may be another loss, but in all honesty Ross County aren’t expected to take any points from these games. It was by no means a terrible performance.

The Staggies are suffering with a stop-start schedule now and won’t get to take to the pitch for another 17 days, perhaps halting any real progress being made.

