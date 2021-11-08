Ross County fan view: Staggies faded after a bright start at Ibrox

The phrase ‘start as you mean to go on’ would have been appropriate after Joe Hungbo’s fifth minute opener, but as should have been expected Rangers showed their powers of recovery to turn over the Staggies.

Starting the match without a recognised striker was a bold call by Malky Mackay, with those tactics usually being left to the Pep Guardiola’s and Neil Lennon’s of the world.

Jordan Tillson and Harry Paton played as defensive midfielders, whilst Ross Callachan and Jack Burroughs performed in box-to-box roles in a very narrow Staggies midfield.

Standout wingers Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook formed an unconventional pairing at the top end of the park, finishing off a County shape which wasn’t tried and tested under Mackay.

This shape worked well in the first half as it allowed the front two to press the ball whilst still offering plenty of cover in midfield areas.

As the game went on and Rangers increased their lead, the effectiveness of the shape wore off with pressing standards faltering to fatigue.

Despite such a positive start which saw Joe Hungbo calmly fire the Staggies ahead with a cultured finish between the legs of McGregor, the goal would remain the only real trouble which County were able to cause for the foreseeable.

It seems like Ross County opened the scoring too early. It may be a peculiar stance to take, but the pattern of play in which recent Rangers games have gone, the way in which they recover from going a goal down was always a huge worry following Hungbo’s magic.

It looked like a drubbing entering the closing moments of the match, however substitute Jordan White managed to restore some pride with a fine finish making it 4-2, which suddenly seems a much more positive score line for Malky’s men.

It may be another loss, but in all honesty Ross County aren’t expected to take any points from these games. It was by no means a terrible performance.

The Staggies are suffering with a stop-start schedule now and won’t get to take to the pitch for another 17 days, perhaps halting any real progress being made.