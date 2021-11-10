Joseph Hungbo’s outrageous free-kick for Ross County (unsurprisingly) wins cinch goal of the month for October

Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo has won cinch goal of the month for October after his stunner against Dundee.
Hungbo, 21, netted the 35-yard curling effort at Dens Park in the Staggies’ only Premiership win of the season.
The strike came with County already 2-0 up via Harry Clarke and Ross Callachan, with Regan Charles-Cook bagging a double later in the evening in a 5-0 victory.
However, Watford loanee Hungbo’s goal was the pick of the bunch.
Here’s how our Northern Goal podcast team assessed Hungbo’s wonder strike – which is his only senior goal to this point.
