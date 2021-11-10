Joseph Hungbo’s outrageous free-kick for Ross County (unsurprisingly) wins cinch goal of the month for October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Joseph Hungbo’s outrageous free-kick for Ross County (unsurprisingly) wins cinch goal of the month for October

By Ryan Cryle
November 10, 2021, 10:43 am
Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo has won cinch goal of the month for October after his stunner against Dundee.

Hungbo, 21, netted the 35-yard curling effort at Dens Park in the Staggies’ only Premiership win of the season.

The strike came with County already 2-0 up via Harry Clarke and Ross Callachan, with Regan Charles-Cook bagging a double later in the evening in a 5-0 victory.

However, Watford loanee Hungbo’s goal was the pick of the bunch.

Joseph Hungbo converts a stunning free-kick for Ross County.

Here’s how our Northern Goal podcast team assessed Hungbo’s wonder strike – which is his only senior goal to this point.

