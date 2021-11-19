Blair Spittal ready for Ross County to make fresh start in Premiership campaign

Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal feels Wednesday’s Premiership match against Hibernian marks a fresh start in the Staggies’ season.

County will return to action following a 17-day break, when they face the Edinburgh side in a fixture which will go ahead at the third attempt.

The Dingwall side prop up the table after 12 games, with four points separating them from Dundee.

With a run of 10 upcoming games before the winter break on January 2, Spittal feels there is no better time to find consistency.

Spittal said: “The first part of the season was broken up with international breaks, so you can’t really get into a rhythm.

“This sort of period is going to be tough for us, but I think we’re more than capable of doing well.

“As soon as one game is finished, it’s in the past.

“This is a crucial period coming up for the club, so we need to make sure we start it right.

“Hopefully, when Hibs come up on Wednesday, we can get the three points and that can kickstart us going into this run.”

Staggies must find right balance

Despite their lowly position in the table, County are the joint-fourth highest scorers in the Premiership.

With a goals conceded tally of 26, however, Spittal feels it is crucial the Staggies find the right balance between attack and defence.

The 25-year-old added: “I think it shows that we are creating.

“When we’re coming in after games, we’re frustrated that we’re not picking up anything. I think it would be quite damning if we weren’t creating any chances at all though.

“We’re starting to create from all over the park.

“Boys are contributing from most areas – even look at Harry Clarke coming from right back, getting forward and getting goals.

“The wingers are producing a lot as well, so it’s good to have that threat all over the team.

“It’s just finding that balance between going forward and transitioning when teams are attacking us.

“We need to make sure we’re compact and hard to beat.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on the training pitch working on that, so hopefully it will come to fruition.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay has a fully-fit squad for the upcoming run of fixtures, following the return of on-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins from a metatarsal fracture.

Former Dundee United player Spittal says it is vital every player makes their mark.

He added: “We know it’s going to be an intense period with a lot of games coming thick and fast. Especially now, it was important to get a couple of days to reset and recharge and make sure we’re ready to go.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult this period is going to be.

“The manager is probably going to have to make full use of the squad, so it’s good that we have a fully fit squad to pick from.

“Everyone has to make sure they are ready when they are called upon.”