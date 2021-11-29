Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County

Ross County fan view: Jack Baldwin proves the doubters wrong with another excellent display

By Peter Mackay
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Dundee United's Louis Appere and Ross County's Jack Baldwin challenge for the ball.
Dundee United's Louis Appere and Ross County's Jack Baldwin challenge for the ball.

To suggest that the tide has turned for the Staggies would be tempting fate.

However, with each passing game it genuinely feels like this team is getting stronger and can show us something we didn’t know they had in the locker.

Finishing ability against Dundee, defensive stability against Hibs, but against Dundee United Malky’s side showed a wonderful strength of character and a lot of fight to grab a point with what was virtually the last kick of the game.

After a much needed victory over Hibernian during the week, County were the stronger team in the first half and somehow failed to open the scoring after a raft of missed chances combined with heroic Dundee United defending.

There was a glimpse of the County of old when some sloppy and questionable defending allowed Louis Appere to turn in the box and fire United in front. Thankfully the frailties were short lived, and Dundee United didn’t threaten County after scoring.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates after Ross County’s late equaliser against Dundee United.

After picking up a justified booking on the 65th minute, Harry Clarke was wrongfully sent off after challenging for a header with Florent Hoti, who dramatically hit the deck.

It seemed referee Greg Aitken wasn’t going to show a card until he saw the reaction of the player on the ground, but dubiously concluded the decision to show Clarke his marching orders.

Jack Baldwin is a man who will be making many County supporters eat their words after his past few performances.

Questioned not only for his performances but for being named as captain, he was the hero against the Tangerines.

After a nervy start to his time in Dingwall, Baldwin looked strong and assertive at the back, and always provided the building block for Ross County to play from the back.

Before he poked home from Joe Hungbo’s inch-perfect delivery, he struck the post and the crossbar from towering headers, so the goal which sent County fans into raptures was his just reward for a man of the match performance.

