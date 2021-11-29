Ross County fan view: Jack Baldwin proves the doubters wrong with another excellent display

To suggest that the tide has turned for the Staggies would be tempting fate.

However, with each passing game it genuinely feels like this team is getting stronger and can show us something we didn’t know they had in the locker.

Finishing ability against Dundee, defensive stability against Hibs, but against Dundee United Malky’s side showed a wonderful strength of character and a lot of fight to grab a point with what was virtually the last kick of the game.

After a much needed victory over Hibernian during the week, County were the stronger team in the first half and somehow failed to open the scoring after a raft of missed chances combined with heroic Dundee United defending.

There was a glimpse of the County of old when some sloppy and questionable defending allowed Louis Appere to turn in the box and fire United in front. Thankfully the frailties were short lived, and Dundee United didn’t threaten County after scoring.

After picking up a justified booking on the 65th minute, Harry Clarke was wrongfully sent off after challenging for a header with Florent Hoti, who dramatically hit the deck.

It seemed referee Greg Aitken wasn’t going to show a card until he saw the reaction of the player on the ground, but dubiously concluded the decision to show Clarke his marching orders.

Jack Baldwin is a man who will be making many County supporters eat their words after his past few performances.

Questioned not only for his performances but for being named as captain, he was the hero against the Tangerines.

After a nervy start to his time in Dingwall, Baldwin looked strong and assertive at the back, and always provided the building block for Ross County to play from the back.

Before he poked home from Joe Hungbo’s inch-perfect delivery, he struck the post and the crossbar from towering headers, so the goal which sent County fans into raptures was his just reward for a man of the match performance.