Ross County’s trip to St Johnstone postponed due to waterlogged McDiarmid Park pitch By Andy Skinner December 4, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 5:09 pm Referee Steven McLean calls off the match between St Johnstone and Ross County. Ross County’s Premiership fixture at St Johnstone was postponed following a waterlogged pitch at McDiarmid Park. Referee Steven McLean scheduled a pitch inspection for 1.30pm, which the surface initially failed. Ross County manager Malky Mackay in conversation with Steven McLean. McLean reviewed the situation again at 2pm, but deemed the pitch unplayable. The Staggies had been looking maintain their strong recent form, which had seen them lose just one of their last five matches. They will now have to wait until next Saturday for their next action, when they host Dundee. McDiarmid Park. No rescheduled date has been set for the fixture, however it will not be rearranged for the coming midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay feels for Ross County supporters following postponement of St Johnstone match Rain washes out St Johnstone’s clash with Ross County Malky Mackay says Ross County can quickly move up tight Premiership table Craig Bryson available for St Johnstone after serving suspension