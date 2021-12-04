Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County’s trip to St Johnstone postponed due to waterlogged McDiarmid Park pitch

By Andy Skinner
December 4, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 5:09 pm
Referee Steven McLean calls off the match between St Johnstone and Ross County.
Referee Steven McLean calls off the match between St Johnstone and Ross County.

Ross County’s Premiership fixture at St Johnstone was postponed following a waterlogged pitch at McDiarmid Park.

Referee Steven McLean scheduled a pitch inspection for 1.30pm, which the surface initially failed.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay in conversation with Steven McLean.

McLean reviewed the situation again at 2pm, but deemed the pitch unplayable.

The Staggies had been looking maintain their strong recent form, which had seen them lose just one of their last five matches.

They will now have to wait until next Saturday for their next action, when they host Dundee.

McDiarmid Park.

No rescheduled date has been set for the fixture, however it will not be rearranged for the coming midweek.

