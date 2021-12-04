Ross County’s trip to St Johnstone postponed due to waterlogged McDiarmid Park pitch

Ross County’s Premiership fixture at St Johnstone was postponed following a waterlogged pitch at McDiarmid Park.

Referee Steven McLean scheduled a pitch inspection for 1.30pm, which the surface initially failed.

McLean reviewed the situation again at 2pm, but deemed the pitch unplayable.

The Staggies had been looking maintain their strong recent form, which had seen them lose just one of their last five matches.

They will now have to wait until next Saturday for their next action, when they host Dundee.

No rescheduled date has been set for the fixture, however it will not be rearranged for the coming midweek.