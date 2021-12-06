Keith Watson insists Ross County were eager to face St Johnstone prior to call off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County skipper Keith Watson says the postponement of Saturday’s game against St Johnstone came as a blow to the Staggies camp.

The match was called off at 2pm after referee Steven McLean deemed the McDiarmid Park surface unplayable following a pitch inspection.

County had arrived in Perth knowing a win over Saints would have taken them off the foot of the Premiership.

The Dingwall men were aiming to build on a fine run of recent form, with their only defeat from their last five games coming against champions Rangers.

Defender Watson says the Staggies were eagerly anticipating the fixture prior to the call off.

Watson said: “It was a really massive game for us and we all knew that.

“There was a lot at stake and that’s why we were so up for it and why we wanted it to go ahead.

“If we won we could have gone level with St Johnstone and took us off the bottom.

“We are on a decent wee run right now and we were all raring to go and try to push up the table.

“We wanted to put on a good performance and try to get some more points on the board.

“With it being called off so late as well it’s not ideal and pretty disappointing.

“We had prepared properly and we were ready to go.

“We don’t know when the game will be replayed so we will need to wait and see what happens for the rematch.

“Whenever that it is we have to make sure we are ready for it.”

County were hit by another late call-off earlier in the season, when a fixture against Hibernian was postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the opposition camp.

Watson says the postponements have been disruptive in the Staggies’ attempts to generate momentum.

He added: “With the Hibs game it was so tough and then we didn’t play for a while.

“We are still quite a new team and a lot of boys are still learning each others’ games.

“We want to play games as it helps you.

“We are picking up points now so the more games we play the better as we want to go on a run and get up the table.”

Watson hails influence of Staggies boss Mackay

Although County struggled for form earlier in the campaign, Watson says Staggies boss Malky Mackay has kept the squad upbeat throughout.

Watson said: “The gaffer is an experienced manager who has been about the game a long time.

“He has managed big clubs down south and he has played at the top level himself.

“In the changing room and team meetings he gets us up for it and the boys are always raring to go.

“That’s shown in the performances recently as we are picking up points.

“We haven’t seen him bawling and shouting too much so far as the performances have been not bad so far.

“But we know he has that in him so we have to keep the performances up so he doesn’t lose it.”