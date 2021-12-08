Don Cowie aiming to maintain Ross County’s recent defensive improvement

An error occurred. Please try again.

Don Cowie says maintaining strong defensive form will be Ross County’s platform for success in the coming weeks.

Although the Staggies have conceded 27 goals this term, a run of three clean sheets from their last five matches has underlined a marked recent improvement.

With a hectic run of seven games in 22 days ahead of them, assistant boss Cowie is eager to keep up the good work in their bid to move off the foot of the Premiership.

He said: “Massive credit to them, because I think a lot of our games this season have been focused on our attacking play.

“We’ve created a lot of opportunities, and we’ve maybe conceded a goal at the wrong time which has impacted the result.

“Great credit to them, three clean sheets in five games at this level is great consistency.

“It’s about building on that, because we feel if we can do that more often than not, we will create chances and hopefully take them which will hopefully result in winning games.”

Iacovitti still awaiting scan results following hamstring strain

A key part of the Staggies’ backline this season has been Alex Iacovitti, however he is a doubt for Saturday’s home game against Dundee.

Iacovitti suffered a hamstring strain in the recent 0-0 draw against St Mirren, however Cowie says the full extent of the injury is still to become apparent.

He added: “He’s had a scan, so we’re waiting on the results of that.

“It’s disappointing, because he has been a key part of the team this season.

“But as you saw last Wednesday night Keith Watson – as he always is – was ready.

“That’s why he’s our club captain, because we know how reliable he is. He was ready to come on the pitch.

“Between him and the rest of the team the defensive display we put on proved how important it is to have squad players ready to come on the pitch.”

County were left without a match last weekend, following the late postponement of their match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Cowie hopes the unexpected 10-day period without a game can work to their advantage as they prepare for a busy schedule.

He added: “It was frustrating because of how late it happened.

“We turned up to the game expecting to play, but for whatever reason it didn’t go ahead. It was a waterlogged pitch, so we had to deal with that.

“It meant the boys had some time off to recharge the batteries. We’ve got a very busy schedule coming up now with seven games in three weeks.

“It enabled us to give them a rest ahead of a really tough period.”