Regan Charles-Cook eager to prolong Ross County’s momentum

Ross County’s recent habit of picking up points is one Regan Charles-Cook is eager to prolong.

The Staggies made a slow start to the Premiership campaign, failing to win any of their opening 10 matches.

County have revived their form however, with only one loss from their last five games.

The Dingwall men remain bottom of the Premiership, ahead of Saturday’s match against Dundee at Victoria Park.

Charles-Cook knows maintaining the recent form is key to County climbing the table.

He said: “It has been really pleasing. We talk about momentum, and that’s the thing we really want to carry on right now.

“The one game we lost was against Rangers, and we scored two goals at Ibrox which not many other teams have done.

“We are cutting out little mistakes, but most importantly I’m proud of the team for keeping the clean sheets.

“At the start of the season we weren’t really keeping them, but we can see how important that is.

“Especially in the last game at St Mirren when they dug deep, and we kept them out.

“We know we are a threat going forward. We will always create chances.

“Some days they don’t always go for you, and it’s important to have that backline to get you through those days and not concede.

“When you don’t concede you put points on the board.”

Charles-Cook thrilled with Staggies’ progress under Malky Mackay

Winger Charles-Cook has been an excellent performer for the Staggies this term, with four goals and two assists to his name.

It follows a frustrating debut season in Scottish football, in which he made just nine league starts following his move from Gillingham in summer 2020.

The Grenada international feels the team ethos fostered by manager Malky Mackay is helping to get the best out of him and his team-mates.

Charles-Cook added: “It has been a real positive for me. I’m just looking to build on certain things, such as getting more goals and assists.

“It’s not just about that. It’s about the all-round game, and working hard for each other.

“That’s what the manager wants us to build on. We need to help each other out and as a group, we are starting to click.

“We have kept three clean sheets in the past five games.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about the team.”

Charles-Cook played a leading role in County’s stunning 5-0 victory over Dundee when the sides last met in October, netting two of the Staggies’ goals.

The 24-year-old says the convincing triumph, which was County’s first of the campaign, will bear no significance to this weekend’s encounter.

He added: “We are not focusing on the past. This is a new challenge.

“We know they will come out fresh and strong. They will be wanting to get revenge from the last time.

“Football changes very quickly, so we can’t dwell on the past. Of course it was a good positive, but it was not just the Dundee game.

“We have scored the sixth most goals in the league. We will look over certain things Dundee do and where we can hurt them, but the past result is gone now.”