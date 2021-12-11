Malky Mackay lauds steely determination of Ross County players in victory over Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies’ never-say-die attitude was rewarded with their 3-2 victory over Dundee.

County twice came from behind to take all three points, with Regan Charles-Cook netting a late winner.

The result moves the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership above St Johnstone, by virtue of goals scored. They also trail Dundee by only two points.

Mackay felt the character of his squad shone through, with the County boss thrilled to see his side grind out the victory.

He said: “The layperson watching that got a hell of a game for their money.

“I knew it would be tough just looking at Dundee’s vein of form since we played them. I knew they’d be dangerous.

“In the first half we were wasteful with the ball and didn’t quite stamp our authority or make the right decisions.

“That saw us 2-1 behind at the break.

“The challenge, then, was to make sure we won our first and second balls.

“There’s ways to win games. Last time we passed them off the park.

“This was a day where we ground the game out and had a will to win. It showed in the second half.

“It will be worth a lot of points because they’re a good group.

“It is about characters – bringing good people to the club.

“If people aren’t that, they have to leave.

“If people are selfless, with no ego and put their shoulder to the wheel for each other, then you get results.

“We’ve got a team in there who, to the 95th minute, were chasing balls into corners to stop Dundee getting easy possession.

“If you have that, you have a real chance.”

The result was a perfect way to kick start a run of seven matches in 22 days, with Mackay thrilled with the contribution from all of his players.

He added: “The subs were excellent. It was unfortunate Connor Randall was sick on the pitch and had to come off.

“Jake Vokins came on and was excellent, while Jordan White came on and showed real good hold-up play.

“Blair Spittal was absolutely excellent and starting feeding balls beyond Dundee.

“We really grew into the game and I don’t know how we missed some of the chances.

“We know that we can score goals in this division – and it was great to show we can win that way – and be steely and determined.”