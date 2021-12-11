Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay lauds steely determination of Ross County players in victory over Dundee

By Andy Skinner
December 11, 2021, 6:06 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies’ never-say-die attitude was rewarded with their 3-2 victory over Dundee.

County twice came from behind to take all three points, with Regan Charles-Cook netting a late winner.

The result moves the Staggies off the foot of the Premiership above St Johnstone, by virtue of goals scored. They also trail Dundee by only two points.

Malky Mackay congratulates winning goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook.

Mackay felt the character of his squad shone through, with the County boss thrilled to see his side grind out the victory.

He said: “The layperson watching that got a hell of a game for their money.

“I knew it would be tough just looking at Dundee’s vein of form since we played them. I knew they’d be dangerous.

“In the first half we were wasteful with the ball and didn’t quite stamp our authority or make the right decisions.

“That saw us 2-1 behind at the break.

“The challenge, then, was to make sure we won our first and second balls.

“There’s ways to win games. Last time we passed them off the park.

Malky Mackay (right) with Dundee boss James McPake.

“This was a day where we ground the game out and had a will to win. It showed in the second half.

“It will be worth a lot of points because they’re a good group.

“It is about characters – bringing good people to the club.

“If people aren’t that, they have to leave.

“If people are selfless, with no ego and put their shoulder to the wheel for each other, then you get results.

“We’ve got a team in there who, to the 95th minute, were chasing balls into corners to stop Dundee getting easy possession.

“If you have that, you have a real chance.”

The result was a perfect way to kick start a run of seven matches in 22 days, with Mackay thrilled with the contribution from all of his players.

He added: “The subs were excellent. It was unfortunate Connor Randall was sick on the pitch and had to come off.

“Jake Vokins came on and was excellent, while Jordan White came on and showed real good hold-up play.

“Blair Spittal was absolutely excellent and starting feeding balls beyond Dundee.

“We really grew into the game and I don’t know how we missed some of the chances.

“We know that we can score goals in this division – and it was great to show we can win that way – and be steely and determined.”

