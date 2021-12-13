Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County’s habit of grinding out results

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin will happily rack up the points regardless of how they come.

The Staggies dug deep to secure a vital 3-2 win over Dundee at Victoria Park on Saturday, with Malky Mackay’s men twice coming from behind.

The result moves County off the foot of the Premiership for the first time since October.

Baldwin believes County have played better and failed to take points, but he feels their recent habit of grinding out results is a healthy one.

He said: “That’s one defeat in six, and against Rangers as well.

“I think every time I’ve spoken to the press I’ve said we’re growing every week.

“Our performances are getting better. We didn’t play our best against Dundee, but a win is a win.

“Just speaking to the lads after the game, we know we’ve played a lot better than that and lost games. It’s the points that matter.

“Ideally, you want to play well and win but at the same time if we get three points, no matter how it comes, it is massive – especially given where we sit in the table.

“It is time to kick on now. We’ll see if we can gather a bit of momentum.”

Staggies building momentum in midst of busy schedule

County have little time to rest up, with their next test coming at home to Celtic on Wednesday.

Baldwin says the Staggies’ momentum can carry them through a busy run of six matches prior to the winter break on January 2.

He added: “When you play two games in a week, if you are winning games or performing well it just rolls you into the next one.

“We have another big test here on Wednesday night, but the group here is growing in belief.

“The lads coming off the bench have made a massive impact.

“We’ve got that togetherness that is needed to get out of the position we’re in, kick on and climb the table.”

Baldwin was initially credited with netting County’s second equaliser midway through the second half, however Dundee forward Danny Mullen got the final touch to divert the ball into his own net.

The 28-year-old, who recently netted a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Dundee United, said: “I was nowhere near that one. I must have just looked the happiest when it went in.

“I’m not claiming that one. I don’t know if it was an own goal or what really happened as there was a lot going on in the middle of the box.

“It went in, and that’s all that matters. They even out at the end of the season.”