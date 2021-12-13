Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin encouraged by Ross County’s habit of grinding out results

By Andy Skinner
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Jack Baldwin.
Jack Baldwin.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin will happily rack up the points regardless of how they come.

The Staggies dug deep to secure a vital 3-2 win over Dundee at Victoria Park on Saturday, with Malky Mackay’s men twice coming from behind.

The result moves County off the foot of the Premiership for the first time since October.

Baldwin believes County have played better and failed to take points, but he feels their recent habit of grinding out results is a healthy one.

Jack Baldwin celebrates with Joseph Hungbo.

He said: “That’s one defeat in six, and against Rangers as well.

“I think every time I’ve spoken to the press I’ve said we’re growing every week.

“Our performances are getting better. We didn’t play our best against Dundee, but a win is a win.

“Just speaking to the lads after the game, we know we’ve played a lot better than that and lost games. It’s the points that matter.

“Ideally, you want to play well and win but at the same time if we get three points, no matter how it comes, it is massive – especially given where we sit in the table.

“It is time to kick on now. We’ll see if we can gather a bit of momentum.”

Malky Mackay

Staggies building momentum in midst of busy schedule

County have little time to rest up, with their next test coming at home to Celtic on Wednesday.

Baldwin says the Staggies’ momentum can carry them through a busy run of six matches prior to the winter break on January 2.

He added: “When you play two games in a week, if you are winning games or performing well it just rolls you into the next one.

“We have another big test here on Wednesday night, but the group here is growing in belief.

“The lads coming off the bench have made a massive impact.

“We’ve got that togetherness that is needed to get out of the position we’re in, kick on and climb the table.”

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his late winner against Dundee.

Baldwin was initially credited with netting County’s second equaliser midway through the second half, however Dundee forward Danny Mullen got the final touch to divert the ball into his own net.

The 28-year-old, who recently netted a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Dundee United, said: “I was nowhere near that one. I must have just looked the happiest when it went in.

“I’m not claiming that one. I don’t know if it was an own goal or what really happened as there was a lot going on in the middle of the box.

“It went in, and that’s all that matters. They even out at the end of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]