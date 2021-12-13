Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Regan Charles-Cook’s transformation has been a joy to watch

By Peter Mackay
December 13, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 12:46 pm
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his late winner against Dundee.
Last season Regan Charles-Cook was a bit-part player, who was moved around the side to deputise in various positions. He never had a consistent role within the team, and never really looked threatening to opposition sides.

But this season the narrative could not be any more contrasting.

Since returning from international duty with Grenada, Malky Mackay has put faith in Charles-Cook, giving him the opportunity to thrive in the left-wing role. He has grasped that opportunity with both hands and transformed into a dangerous winger.

Charles-Cook is currently Ross County’s top goalscorer, with five to his tally so far. It is fair to say that not many County fans would have expected such a remarkable turnaround in his performances. In fact, it’s probably accurate to say that a lot of the Staggies’ faithful weren’t keen on him at all after last season’s mediocre performances.

Regan Charles-Cook.

Part of what makes Charles-Cook so effective within Malky Mackay’s system is his ability to play comfortably with both feet. Similar to his counterpart Joseph Hungbo, he can go either way, inside or out, creating nightmares for opposition full backs.

A perfect example of this was when he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Dominic Samuel to tap home for County’s first. A quick change of pace to bring the ball inside past Danny Mullen left him with acres of space to swing in the perfect delivery.

Charles-Cook was clearly the standout performer in the roller-coaster 3-2 victory over Dundee, and again showed his importance to the side when he became the hero late on.

This Ross County side never lies down, and the character within the group seems to be growing on a weekly basis.

When Jordan White was hurled to the deck inside the box it would have been easy to down tools and expect a penalty to be handed over, but ‘Cookie’ had other ideas. He tucked away a fine finish with his left peg to give County all three points, sending the Jailend into raptures for the second game in row.

