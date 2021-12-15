Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan keen to bring usual game into Celtic test

By Andy Skinner
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross Callachan.
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan insists he will not change his game for the visit of Celtic to Victoria Park.

The Staggies are unbeaten in all but one of their last six games, with their only defeat in that sequence coming against Rangers at Ibrox.

County’s form has helped them move off the foot of the Premiership, above St Johnstone on goals scored.

Although confidence is high among Malky Mackay’s side, they face a stern test when they host the Hoops tonight.

Callachan intends to treat the match no differently to any other.

He said: “It’s always tough because they are the best players in the league. I enjoy most games I play, I don’t really change my game to who I’m playing.

“I try and just play the same way every week, and hopefully make an impact on the game.

“Against quality opposition, if you make one half-mistake the ball can be in the back of your net before you know it.

“Playing the Old Firm is always hard, but we need to take confidence from the fact we did well against them last season.

“There are still a few boys here who played in those games.

“I know we lost, but last time we played them we created a few chances. If we were more clinical we could have got something from the game.”

County’s togetherness shining through

Callachan feels County underlined their strength of character in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Dundee.

The former Hearts and St Johnstone midfielder is thrilled the Staggies are starting to make up ground, having struggled for form at the start of the campaign.

The 28-year-old added: “There is a wee buzz around the place. But even when things were not going so well at the start of the season, there was still that togetherness. That’s starting to show now on the pitch.

“I think we can definitely improve because I didn’t think we were at our greatest on Saturday against Dundee.

“We still found a way to win the game, which I didn’t think we would have done at the start of the season.

“We have to take positives from the fact we were not at our greatest, but we still won.

“I wouldn’t say too much has changed, but we are starting to pick up points and win games.

“I think it’s massive. If we just gave up, we would have got beaten on Saturday.

“You can never give up in football, because it’s a crazy game. Every week you see mad results popping up everywhere, anything can happen in football.”

Staggies boss Mackay made big changes to his squad during the summer, with Callachan among 12 players drafted in.

Ross Callachan in action against Dundee.

Although players have encountered varying levels of game time, Callachan believes the strength in depth assembled by Mackay will be more important than ever in the next fortnight.

He added: “It is a really busy schedule, and we’ve just got to keep doing things right.

“We need to keep recovering and hopefully keep everyone fit. The manager touched on it after the game, we are going to need everyone in the squad.

“It showed on Saturday with the boys that came on from the bench. They helped us win the game.”

