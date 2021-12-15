Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan keen to bring usual game into Celtic test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan insists he will not change his game for the visit of Celtic to Victoria Park.

The Staggies are unbeaten in all but one of their last six games, with their only defeat in that sequence coming against Rangers at Ibrox.

County’s form has helped them move off the foot of the Premiership, above St Johnstone on goals scored.

Although confidence is high among Malky Mackay’s side, they face a stern test when they host the Hoops tonight.

Callachan intends to treat the match no differently to any other.

He said: “It’s always tough because they are the best players in the league. I enjoy most games I play, I don’t really change my game to who I’m playing.

“I try and just play the same way every week, and hopefully make an impact on the game.

“Against quality opposition, if you make one half-mistake the ball can be in the back of your net before you know it.

“Playing the Old Firm is always hard, but we need to take confidence from the fact we did well against them last season.

“There are still a few boys here who played in those games.

“I know we lost, but last time we played them we created a few chances. If we were more clinical we could have got something from the game.”

County’s togetherness shining through

Callachan feels County underlined their strength of character in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Dundee.

The former Hearts and St Johnstone midfielder is thrilled the Staggies are starting to make up ground, having struggled for form at the start of the campaign.

The 28-year-old added: “There is a wee buzz around the place. But even when things were not going so well at the start of the season, there was still that togetherness. That’s starting to show now on the pitch.

“I think we can definitely improve because I didn’t think we were at our greatest on Saturday against Dundee.

“We still found a way to win the game, which I didn’t think we would have done at the start of the season.

“We have to take positives from the fact we were not at our greatest, but we still won.

“I wouldn’t say too much has changed, but we are starting to pick up points and win games.

“I think it’s massive. If we just gave up, we would have got beaten on Saturday.

“You can never give up in football, because it’s a crazy game. Every week you see mad results popping up everywhere, anything can happen in football.”

Staggies boss Mackay made big changes to his squad during the summer, with Callachan among 12 players drafted in.

Although players have encountered varying levels of game time, Callachan believes the strength in depth assembled by Mackay will be more important than ever in the next fortnight.

He added: “It is a really busy schedule, and we’ve just got to keep doing things right.

“We need to keep recovering and hopefully keep everyone fit. The manager touched on it after the game, we are going to need everyone in the squad.

“It showed on Saturday with the boys that came on from the bench. They helped us win the game.”