ANALYSIS: Ross County not lacking inspiration in pursuit of festive cheer against Celtic

Ross County have every reason to relish the visit of Celtic to Dingwall tonight.

The Staggies have enjoyed a fine run of form, which has seen them rack up 11 points from the last 18 available.

Manager Malky Mackay has been thrilled at the recent return, which follows a winless sequence of 10 matches at the start of the campaign.

Such a haul provides the perfect grounding for the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s side, in which the pressure is very much off the Staggies.

Make no mistake – County still need points. They have taken themselves off the foot of the Premiership, but only by virtue of having scored more goals than St Johnstone as things stand.

Psychologically though, the prospect of an ever-improving Hoops side coming to Victoria Park is a far easier one to gear up for than if the Staggies were still struggling for form.

The team’s success in the last three home games, in which seven points have been amassed by late breakthroughs, has breathed new life into the Dingwall matchday.

Mackay spoke earlier this week about the increasing connection being developed between the fans and his much-changed team.

The Staggies boss would dearly love to underpin that even further with another memorable result against the Parkhead club.

Recent history shows Staggies have what it takes against Hoops

Some of County’s greatest days have come against Celtic, and they need not look back too far to find recent examples.

In the midst of a difficult period last November, Stuart Kettlewell guided the Staggies to their first victory at Parkhead to progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The 2-0 victory, which was secured through goals by Ross Stewart and Alex Iacovitti, was no more than County deserved.

Although Kettlewell parted ways with the Staggies shortly afterwards, his successor, John Hughes, led the club to another triumph in the league in February.

The 1-0 home victory, which was secured through Jordan White’s late header, was a major fillip in the Staggies’ road to Premiership survival.

As notable as both victories were, the Staggies fans had to enjoy them remotely through their television screens during the midst of a season of closed-door action.

With that in mind, a festive fixture under the lights against the Hoops promises to be a mouthwatering prospect.

A big crowd is expected, which has prompted County to issue a reminder of the stadium guidelines in the wake of fresh Scottish government advice regarding the Omicron Covid variant.

Mackay and his players appear to be savouring the challenge of trying to consolidate a far stronger league position come the three-week winter break on January 2.

Momentum is on their side, and a result of any sort against Postecoglou’s side would come as a huge boost in the Staggies’ quest.

It would also provide a sweet moment for the supporters who were forced to watch last season’s drama from afar.