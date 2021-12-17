Regan Charles-Cook says Ross County have no time to dwell on late Celtic setback

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook insists the Staggies will not feel sorry for themselves following their late heartbreak against Celtic.

County were cruelly undone by a 97th minute winner by Hoops defender Anthony Ralston at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

The Staggies looked certain to secure a point against their 10-man opponents, after Jack Baldwin had cancelled out Liel Abada’s opener.

County had gone into the game on fine form, taking 11 points from their previous six matches.

Charles-Cook insists the Staggies will be intent on putting the late setback behind them when they travel to Livingston on Saturday.

He said: “There are another five games to go in this Christmas period, we can’t dwell on things like this for too long.

“The mindframe we have in the changing room is we take the positives out of it, and move on to Livi.

“That’s the most important thing, the next game.

“From where we started off at the beginning of the season, and where we are now, we have lost two in seven. One was at Rangers and the other against Celtic here.

“The important thing is how much we are making the ground a fortress here with all the fans, and how difficult it is for teams to come here and play against us.

“As a unit and a team we are so much more solid. I’m proud of the boys.”

Charles-Cook admits he dared to dream of late glory after Celtic defender Carl Starfelt was sent off for a second booking on 79 minutes.

The 24-year-old added: “We don’t like to get ahead of ourselves, Celtic are still a good side.

“But when they went down to 10 men we thought we would kick on and maybe snatch a win.

“They pressured us, but they didn’t really break us down or play through us.

“We kept our shape and pressed them, and there were times when I thought that if we had a better final ball we were in.

“We deserved a point at least, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Charles-Cook savouring role in Staggies’ side

Grenada international Charles-Cook, who has five goals to his name this term, feels he is thriving on the attacking licence he has been given under Staggies boss Malky Mackay this term.

He added: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling positive and confident.

“I just want to carry that on and give as much as I can to the team going forward and defensively. That’s the minimum you can ask for.

“The way we do things just helps me and the team. We stuck to the gameplan against Celtic.

“We have worked over the months, as it’s a new and fresh group. It was going to take time to click.

“The positive thing is we are starting to see it click. I’m looking forward to the next five games and the rest of the season.”