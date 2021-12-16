Ross County stewards powerless to stop Celtic fans’ pitch invasion with one suffering broken wrist – Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists any punishment received by the club following Celtic’s pitch invasion would be highly unfair.

A number of Hoops fans made their way on to the park in celebration following Anthony Ralston’s winner, which came in the dying seconds of Wednesday’s match.

After the match, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou described the actions of some supporters as “overexuberance.”

Police and stewards attempted to halt the spill of supporters on to the pitch, with one suffering a broken wrist and another injured.

Mackay refuted any suggestion of the blame lying at County’s door for failing to control the visiting supporters.

Mackay said: “I thought Ross County’s stewarding and staff did everything that they could in the circumstances.

“It’s disappointing, obviously, that there’s a steward that’s ended up downstairs injured, and another one with a broken wrist. That’s not great considering they were only trying to do their jobs.

“I think that’s something that has maybe got to be looked at. The home club are the club that are spoken to about these things, but it would be interesting what is actually supposed to happen there.

“There were plenty of yellow jackets standing in front of that stand, so if people decide, en masse, to come out of it, I really don’t know what we’re supposed to do about that.

“I don’t know what the effect of this is going to be. I genuinely don’t. Ross County staff were absolutely trying their best.

“Clubs have a pre-ops meeting, and I think it was properly stewarded for the amount of people who were here – overloaded at the Celtic end obviously.

“When 3,000 people decide to run out of a stand, I don’t know what you’re supposed to do about that.”

County will react to any fresh Covid-19 guidance

Speculation is gathering pace about the potential effects of the quickly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Scottish football.

Livingston boss David Martindale has called for an early winter break in an attempt to prevent virus outbreaks within clubs.

Mackay insists the Staggies will ensure they will comply with all guidelines in order to continue playing.

He added: “I think we have to do what we’ve always done – take the guidance at the time.

“It has been a very fluid situation for two years. At any point we’ve just got to look at and take the guidance, starting with the government and then from the joint-response group who look after us.

“What you have to do, I think, is keep doing the best practices that are supposed to be here.

“When the red zones are available, but not available, and you can decide, we were one of the few clubs who decided to keep the red zones because of the circumstances.

“It’s interesting when you go to some places what that red zone looks like, and certainly at times I query that.

“Then there’s the choice – do you have a red zone or do you have fans in the stadium, which I think is strange. We choose a red zone instead of having fans.

“There are a lot of things around about that where I think clubs can help themselves, and I’m not talking about spending fortunes. I’m talking about best practice – being sensible in the approach they take in terms of what a bubble and what a red zone looks like.

“We will continue to do what we’ve got to do while we’re doing it, and keep playing.”