Ashley Maynard-Brewer confident Ross County can regain stride following Celtic setback

Ross County’s late defeat to Celtic has done nothing to dent Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s belief in the Staggies’ side.

County were seconds away from securing a draw against the 10-man Hoops on Wednesday, prior to Anthony Ralston’s 97th minute winner.

The result cruelly halted a four-match unbeaten run, which has lifted Malky Mackay’s men off the foot of the Premiership.

With County having beaten Dundee 3-2 in their previous game, goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer is confident they can pick up from where they left off against Livingston today.

Maynard-Brewer, who is on loan from Charlton Athletic, said: “It’s frustrating to lose a game like that. Against Celtic we did some really good things, we defended well and put our bodies on the line.

“They had lots of chances but we worked hard. We weren’t rewarded for our effort, but we are in a good state of mind and looking forward to the games coming up.

“We are turning into a good team that’s hard to beat and we are getting some good results.

“We have only lost two in seven now, and that’s against the two big dogs.

“Going forward we just need to keep doing the right things and continue to get some good results going into the winter break.”

County gunning for revenge against Lions

The Staggies suffered a 3-2 defeat to Livingston when the sides last met in Dingwall in October.

Maynard-Brewer sees no reason why his side cannot get the better of David Martindale’s side at Almondvale.

He added: “In these next few games coming up, if we get a few good results we can get ourselves in a really good position in the table.

“We see we can challenge with the best, we have had some good results against Hibs and Dundee.

“We have found we are a team that’s hard to beat, and we want to keep doing that into the winter break.

“We have got a few really winnable games coming up and all our focus is on Livingston.

“Since we played them last we have turned into a real team that’s hard to beat, defends well and we can score goals.

“There has been a lot of improvement since we last played them.”

Australian under-23 international Maynard-Brewer has enjoyed a sustained run as Mackay’s first choice, playing in the Staggies’ last 12 matches.

Since dislodging Ross Laidlaw, Maynard-Brewer feels he has increasingly settled into the side.

The 22-year-old added: “This is the longest run of games I have had, and now we have so many games in such a short space of time I can get myself into a good place.

“You go through your game and take a few things that you need to improve on, and take it into the next one.

“I think this is the best I have felt game-wise, and gaining fitness.

“I’m enjoying it, and I want to keep helping the team get good results.”