Ross County boss Malky Mackay reflects on good point despite late Livingston setback

Ross County manager Malky Mackay refused to be disheartened after the Staggies conceded late to draw 1-1 with Livingston.

County looked to be on their way to three points, which would have taken them into 10th in the Premiership, after David Cancola’s late first-half strike.

Livi salvaged a point however, with Ayo Obileye on target with a last-minute header.

Mackay felt a point against David Martindale’s side was a creditable outcome.

He said: “I’m disappointed in the last minute, to lose the goal. On the bigger reflection, a point away from home is a good point.

“We scored again, and know we can continue to score against teams. I believe we’ve not won here in nine years, so it was never going to be an easy place to come.

“Off the back of Wednesday night when so much effort was put into that against one of the top teams, you wonder if we come down here and it’s the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“If you’re a half yard short here you are going to be get beat because Davie’s teams run hard. They have also won their last couple of games.

“If I look at all that in perspective I’m delighted with the team. We had two great chances in the second half, Obileye’s block and Callachan’s effort which hit the bar could have a made a difference.

“At the same time there was pressure at the end from Livingston. On reflection, we have got a good point.”

Austrian midfielder Cancola netted his first Staggies goal with a crisp strike from long-range, with Mackay thrilled with his impact since his summer move from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

He added: “I’m delighted for David because he is a terrific young man. He’s got a real mature head on his Austrian’s shoulders. His journey to come here was quite protracted concerning his visa, and the hoops he had to jump through in Austria during Covid to get here.

“He is technically a lovely footballer and the goal was a real shot in the arm for us.

“He’s just needed to get up to the speed of the Premiership.”