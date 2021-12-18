Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay reflects on good point despite late Livingston setback

By Andy Skinner
December 18, 2021, 6:10 pm
Malky Mackay (right) with Livingston manager David Martindale.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay refused to be disheartened after the Staggies conceded late to draw 1-1 with Livingston.

County looked to be on their way to three points, which would have taken them into 10th in the Premiership, after David Cancola’s late first-half strike.

Livi salvaged a point however, with Ayo Obileye on target with a last-minute header.

Mackay felt a point against David Martindale’s side was a creditable outcome.

Blair Spittal in action for Ross County.

He said: “I’m disappointed in the last minute, to lose the goal. On the bigger reflection, a point away from home is a good point.

“We scored again, and know we can continue to score against teams. I believe we’ve not won here in nine years, so it was never going to be an easy place to come.

“Off the back of Wednesday night when so much effort was put into that against one of the top teams, you wonder if we come down here and it’s the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“If you’re a half yard short here you are going to be get beat because Davie’s teams run hard. They have also won their last couple of games.

“If I look at all that in perspective I’m delighted with the team. We had two great chances in the second half, Obileye’s block and Callachan’s effort which hit the bar could have a made a difference.

“At the same time there was pressure at the end from Livingston. On reflection, we have got a good point.”

Austrian midfielder Cancola netted his first Staggies goal with a crisp strike from long-range, with Mackay thrilled with his impact since his summer move from Czech side Slovan Liberec.

David Cancola nets for Ross County.

He added: “I’m delighted for David because he is a terrific young man. He’s got a real mature head on his Austrian’s shoulders. His journey to come here was quite protracted concerning his visa, and the hoops he had to jump through in Austria during Covid to get here.

“He is technically a lovely footballer and the goal was a real shot in the arm for us.

“He’s just needed to get up to the speed of the Premiership.”

