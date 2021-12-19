David Cancola says his best form has still to come for Ross County

Ross County midfielder David Cancola believes the Staggies are only beginning to see the best of him.

Austrian Cancola joined the Dingwall club from Czech outfit Slovan Liberec in the summer, but initially found game time hard to come by.

Cancola has enjoyed a run in the side in recent weeks however, starting four of the Staggies’ last five matches.

That has coincided with a fine spell for the Dingwall outfit, who have moved a point above bottom side St Johnstone.

After netting his first County goal with a sublime 25-yard strike in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston, Cancola feels his best has still to come.

Cancola said: “I really wasn’t happy with my performances up until a few weeks ago, but now I’m really getting into it.

“I think I’ve put on some good performances on the pitch but I can do so much more.

“There is a lot more to come and I’m glad to starting to hit the ground. I’m actually really glad we’re playing every few days, that suits me.

“It always helps when the team is doing well. Sometimes you can play a great game but if you don’t get a good result it doesn’t help much.

“I’m glad those two fit together and I hope we can keep on going.”

Cancola had mixed emotions following the draw against Livi, in which Ayo Obileye netted a late equaliser to deny the Staggies all three points.

He added: “I’m glad to get off the mark with my first goal but all in all it is still disappointing for us. I guess every point you get away from home, especially on this pitch, is a good result. We’re disappointed in the way it ended, although we have to learn from it and move on.

“I felt we were comfortable under pressure and weren’t giving them any chances and it’s just that one second. I don’t know if we switch off or it’s just a perfect cross right on his head, it might be a mixture of both.”

Cancola reflects on trial spell at Livi

Livi boss David Martindale revealed after the game Cancola trained with his side in January, prior to the 25-year-old having a trial spell with the Staggies.

Although then County boss John Hughes did not complete a deal for him at the time, Cancola was snapped up in the summer by current manager Malky Mackay.

Cancola says he quickly concluded his future did not lie at Almondvale.

He added: “To be honest it didn’t fit from the first minute on. I came in and my first sessions were in the gym, the second season we were on the pitch and it was covered with snow.

“It was mostly conditioning work and I noticed from the way he likes to play and the way I like to play, it didn’t really work out.

“At the same time I knew that the opportunity with Ross County was there as well. At that time they had a manager similar to our current manager that wants to play football.

“I knew from the start that was a way better match. I communicated quite quickly to my agents that that’s where I wanted to go.

“I think both sides decided the same way and to be honest I’m glad with my decision.”