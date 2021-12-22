Malky Mackay urges Ross County to ignore league positions ahead of St Johnstone match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not reading into league positions ahead of tonight’s bottom-of-the-table encounter with St Johnstone.

The Staggies travel to McDiarmid Park to face a Saints side who are looking to leapfrog them to move off the foot of the table.

The match was rearranged, having been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch earlier in the month.

A victory for County could move them into ninth place, depending on St Mirren’s result against Celtic.

Despite only a point separating the two sides, Mackay says the current standings will not change his approach.

Mackay said: “At the start of the season, there was ourselves, Livingston and Dundee who weren’t picking up points and all three are picking up points now.

“Two or three others have been in situations where the form guide isn’t as good as it was and they’ve dropped a little bit.

“I don’t look at it any differently to any other game. We purely look at it as a team, what their squad’s going to look like and who is going to play against each other.

“I know we’re going to play a team who won both cup competitions last year, with the same manager – a good manager – so we go to Perth knowing it is going to be a tough game.

“It’s not going to be any different from approaching any other game we play.”

Mackay not disheartened by recent goals lost in latter stages

County have taken a point from their last two matches against Celtic and Livingston, with the loss of late goals denying them a bigger haul.

Mackay has urged his players not to dwell on the dropped points, having been encouraged with his side’s displays.

He added: “I talked to the players three or four weeks ago about trying to go into this period and win every game. I still want to do that.

“You look at those two last-ditch goals and if we’d held out we’re three points better off. If we add in Aberdeen, we’re five better off.

“The flip-side is we scored in the last-minute against Dundee United.

“What I would say is we have a confidence at the moment that we’re going into any game, playing anybody, anywhere with no tentativeness – playing away from home or against anyone.

“We’ve had a real good go at the Old Firm. If you can do that, you can do it to anybody.”

County will still be without defender Alex Iacovitti, who is likely to be sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Mackay is refusing to rule out midfielder Harry Paton, who missed the 1-1 draw with Livi on Saturday.

He added: “He took a whack on his calf against Celtic and is recovering from that at the moment.

“He’ll be touch and go for Wednesday.”