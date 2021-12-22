Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to ignore league positions ahead of St Johnstone match

By Andy Skinner
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County boss Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not reading into league positions ahead of tonight’s bottom-of-the-table encounter with St Johnstone.

The Staggies travel to McDiarmid Park to face a Saints side who are looking to leapfrog them to move off the foot of the table.

The match was rearranged, having been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch earlier in the month.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay in conversation with Steven McLean at McDiarmid Park.

A victory for County could move them into ninth place, depending on St Mirren’s result against Celtic.

Despite only a point separating the two sides, Mackay says the current standings will not change his approach.

Mackay said: “At the start of the season, there was ourselves, Livingston and Dundee who weren’t picking up points and all three are picking up points now.

“Two or three others have been in situations where the form guide isn’t as good as it was and they’ve dropped a little bit.

“I don’t look at it any differently to any other game. We purely look at it as a team, what their squad’s going to look like and who is going to play against each other.

“I know we’re going to play a team who won both cup competitions last year, with the same manager – a good manager – so we go to Perth knowing it is going to be a tough game.

“It’s not going to be any different from approaching any other game we play.”

Mackay not disheartened by recent goals lost in latter stages

County have taken a point from their last two matches against Celtic and Livingston, with the loss of late goals denying them a bigger haul.

Mackay has urged his players not to dwell on the dropped points, having been encouraged with his side’s displays.

He added: “I talked to the players three or four weeks ago about trying to go into this period and win every game. I still want to do that.

“You look at those two last-ditch goals and if we’d held out we’re three points better off. If we add in Aberdeen, we’re five better off.

“The flip-side is we scored in the last-minute against Dundee United.

“What I would say is we have a confidence at the moment that we’re going into any game, playing anybody, anywhere with no tentativeness – playing away from home or against anyone.

“We’ve had a real good go at the Old Firm. If you can do that, you can do it to anybody.”

County will still be without defender Alex Iacovitti, who is likely to be sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Mackay is refusing to rule out midfielder Harry Paton, who missed the 1-1 draw with Livi on Saturday.

Harry Paton is substituted against Celtic.

He added: “He took a whack on his calf against Celtic and is recovering from that at the moment.

“He’ll be touch and go for Wednesday.”

