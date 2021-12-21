Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Clarke says Ross County are hot on chase of teams above them

By Andy Skinner
December 21, 2021, 10:30 pm
Ross County defender Harry Clarke.
Ross County defender Harry Clarke.

Ross County defender Harry Clarke insists he is only looking up the Premiership table.

The Staggies face bottom-placed St Johnstone, who trail them by only a point, in a crunch encounter at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

A victory for Malky Mackay’s men could move them up to ninth, depending on St Mirren’s result against Celtic.

Clarke is intent on using the four remaining matches before the winter break to advance up the table.

He said: “This game is a big one, obviously – our game in hand.

Harry Clarke in action against Dundee.

“If we can get the three points down there it puts us in a good place and a lot of momentum, especially going to Hearts on Boxing Day.

“I wouldn’t say there’s added pressure – it is more of an opportunity.

“They’re bottom and we’re a point ahead. It is a massive opportunity for us to pull away from them.

“Personally, I’m not really looking at them. I’m eyeing up the boys in mid-table and hopefully chasing them now, rather than running away.”

The Staggies have shown improved form in recent weeks, with only two losses from their last eight matches.

Clarke is eager to show a more ruthless edge to see out matches with the Staggies having lost late goals in their last two games against Celtic and Livingston.

He added: “I’ve always felt we were playing well. It was just results weren’t really going our way.

“It is just those tiny little details where we’ve improved.

“Losing two in the last minute of the last two games isn’t ideal.

“We’ve got to start seeing them out, but we’ve got another game Wednesday to put it right.”

“There’s a number of things we can do. Firstly, we had a few chances we could have put away and we can look to see the game out better – a bit of gamesmanship, as well, slowing the game down without getting booked.

“The main one for me is killing the game and getting that two goals ahead – it makes it much easier.”

Clarke keen to show his flexibility

On-loan Arsenal player Clarke has been a standout performer for County this term, having recently enjoyed a run of matches at right back.

The 20-year-old was shifted to centre half for the 1-1 draw with Livingston on Saturday however.

Clarke insists he is comfortable to make any shift, adding: “I’m naturally a centre-back, until I came up here. It was a smooth transition really.

Harry Clarke battles with Rangers’ Ryan Kent.

“It doesn’t really affect me mentally.

“I don’t know the reasons and wasn’t interested in questioning it – I just get on with it.

“As long as I’m on the pitch, I’ll do the best I can.

“At times, Jack Baldwin was pulling me in and reminding me – I wanted to do a few overlaps.

“I have enjoyed it at right-back. It gives me the license to get forward and do things at the other end, and show my pace as well.

“That’s obviously harder to do at centre-back.

“There’s a good flexibility among all of the defenders, such Connor Randall, Keith Watson and a few of the other boys.”

