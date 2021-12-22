Malky Mackay believes Scottish football crowd restrictions will still be in place following return from early winter break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay believes Scottish football crowd restrictions will still be in place following return from early winter break

By Andy Skinner
December 22, 2021, 10:38 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not convinced Scottish football crowd restrictions will be lifted come the end of the rearranged winter break.

The SPFL have confirmed the Premiership break has been brought forward, and will start after Sunday’s Boxing Day fixtures.

Two rounds of fixtures have been rearranged, with County returning to action at home to Motherwell on January 18.

It follows Scottish government Covid restrictions which start from Sunday, that limit the capacity at football matches to 500.

Mackay does not believe the measures will permit full capacity crowds come the middle of next month.

Malky Mackay

He said: “We are all in the same boat – it’s a very fluid situation between government and the Joint Response Group.

“The 12 chairmen got together over the last couple of days and it’s a decision that has been taken. I know there were two or three options.

“I think the SPFL board have advised well as had Boxing Day gone, there is not another slot to put that game. There are two spaces for the other two games.

“Overall, my own opinion is that it might be a while before you see big crowds in stadia again. I don’t see governments changing that for a while, so we are going to have to be doing this anyway.

“I get why the break was brought forward, but in three weeks’ time is everybody going to be back in stadia again? I don’t think so.

“We have to make the best of it, have the break, but then I think we will be going into fairly empty stadiums after that unfortunately.”

Ross Callachan

County moved out of the relegation zone with a fine 2-1 victory at St Johnstone, with Ross Callachan netting a second half winner.

The result moves County into 10th in the league, four points above bottom-placed Saints

Mackay was thrilled with the result, which sets the Dingwall men up for their final match of 2021 at Hearts on Sunday.

He added: “I was absolutely buzzing for the 300 fans we had down. It was fantastic to have that amount of fans there two days before Christmas.

“It’s a huge win. It’s never an easy place to come even though they are on a bit of a run at the moment but Callum is a good manager and this is a good team that doesn’t lose many goals.

“We were here a few weeks ago when it was rained off so I’m delighted we came and played the way we did. On another day we put the game to bed. We’ve hit the post, bar and had 20 shots.

“But we didn’t put it to bed which allows them that last five minutes where we had to defend well which we did. I’m delighted with the application and the spirit in that group of players.

“That’s two losses in nine to the Old Firm and we didn’t let any of those dent our confidence.

“In terms of how we played it was as complete a performance as we’ve had, maybe barring the Dundee game where we took our chances.

“At half-time I told them the challenge was to keep winning our first and second balls. That would give us more openings. I thought we passed it really well in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal