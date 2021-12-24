Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Callachan looking for Ross County to round off 2021 in style against Hearts at Tynecastle

By Andy Skinner
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross Callachan
Ross Callachan

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan is eager to end 2021 in style when the Staggies face Hearts at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

County have moved out of the relegation zone into 10th place, after Callachan struck the winner in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone.

Malky Mackay’s men will play their final game before the winter break when they make the trip to Tynecastle on Sunday.

The SPFL have brought the break forward, following fresh Scottish government guidelines which limit crowd capacity to 500 due to Covid.

County’s home games against Motherwell and Aberdeen have been rescheduled for the new year.

The Dingwall men have built up a fine run of form, which has seen them lose just two of their last nine games.

Former Hearts midfielder Callachan says County are eager to keep their momentum going in the capital.

Ross Callachan in action against Dundee.

He said: “We don’t really want things to stop because we’re on a good run. Fair enough if that’s the case, though.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Tynecastle. It should be a really good game on Boxing Day.

“Coming away from St Johnstone with a win, it’s a really tough place to come, but we showed what a good team we are.

“Why not go and have a go at Tynecastle?

“We struggled at the start of the season, but it just took us a wee bit longer to gel. But you can see in the second half against St Johnstone we are starting to show what a good team we are.

“If we can keep building on that we will be all right.”

Midfielder made amends in Perth

Callachan’s winning goal came as the perfect redemption, after he had missed a penalty in the first half.

The 28-year-old, who previously played for Saints, was pleased to atone for the miss.

He added: “I had it in my head what I was going to do. I was going to take my time, take a wee step and see where he went, then put it in the other corner. It’s a blur now, but I’m happy to have scored the winner.

“That’s football – there’s 90 minutes of highs and lows. You could crumble after missing a penalty, but I just didn’t want it to bother me.

“I knew if I kept getting in the box, that’s my game and I try to get on the end of things. It was a great header from Jordan White back off the post and I’ll take them all day.

“It’s a wee bit satisfying. The club released me, but it’s a great club and I enjoyed my time at St Johnstone – it just wasn’t to be. But I’m happy to be enjoying my football at Ross County now.”

Mackay’s Staggies rebuild taking hold

Callachan was among 12 players who arrived at Victoria Park in the summer, after joining from Hamilton Accies.

The Edinburgh-born player has been thrilled with the Staggies’ progression under Mackay, having failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches.

Malky Mackay

He added: “We just keep getting better and better game by game and we take confidence from it. The gaffer always has us knowing what we are going to do to hurt teams. If we keep sticking to that we will keep getting good results.

“It’s not changed much. We just stuck to doing the right things. Even the stuff at the start of the season was right, but it wasn’t clicking. It’s taken a couple of months, but now it’s starting to show on the pitch.”

