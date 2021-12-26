Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay feels Ross County fightback merited a point in 2-1 loss to Hearts

By Andy Skinner
December 26, 2021, 6:12 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 9:35 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his side should have come away with a share of the points in their 2-1 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Staggies trailed by two goals at the break following a below-par first half display.

A strong response after the interval saw them cut the deficit through Jordan White, but they were unable to find a leveller.

Jordan White pulled a goal back for Ross County.

Although he was disappointed with his side’s start, he felt the Staggies’ reaction merited a point from the final match of 2021.

He said: “It was a tale of two halves.

“I don’t think we can allow a team as good as Hearts to start like that and us not to start the way we normally would.

“The last time we did that was against Hibs at the start of the season.

“It shows how far we have come that in the second half we ended up with 14 chances to three, and how we never scored at the end I’ll never know.

“We could have got a point, and should have got a point.

“That said, Hearts could have been out of sight at half-time.

“We’ve got to make sure we start against top teams way better than we did.

“I gave them a challenge at half-time to get ourselves back into the game and we did. It shows the spirit and belief that we’re going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league.”

Ben Woodburn added a second goal for Hearts.

County were without a number of players for the trip to Tynecastle, with Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan, Ash Maynard-Brewer and Keith Watson among those missing.

Having only named five substitutes, Mackay says the winter break will come at a good time for the Dingwall outfit.

He added: “We are all in the same boat. There are a lot of clubs that have skeleton staffs at the moment.

“We have three or four injuries to come back for the Motherwell game. It gives us a bit of time.

“We will give them some time with their families. We will then come together and go away for a few days, because it’s a long time to just be training up in Dingwall.

“We will get ourselves ready for the Motherwell game in midweek before the Scottish Cup.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal