Ross County fan view: Defeat at Tynecastle but positives to take into the winter break

It was a tough day at the office for Ross County with several key players missing from the squad.

And it didn’t take long for Michael Smith to inflict the nightmare start for Ross County when he comfortably slotted home.

Ross County had no grasp over affairs as Hearts controlled the game comfortably throughout the first half, with chances being incredibly scarce for the Highlanders.

There were flashbacks to the County of old when some terrible defending allowed a simple ball over the top to be a danger.

Harry Clarke couldn’t get a solid challenge in and the ball deflected through his legs beyond the returning Ross Laidlaw. It was left at 2-0 heading into the half-time break, where Malky’s men had very little to be optimistic about.

Clarke was stationed in what we know as his ‘actual’ position at centre-half, but displayed one of his poorer showings in a County shirt.

His attacking prowess was completely hidden, and he looked shaky at times. He seems like a much more effective player for Mackay when he plays on the right hand side of defense with a licence to drive onwards.

Jordan White gave the Staggies hope after a tremendous drive forward from Dominic Samuel. Hungbo laid the ball on a plate for white who tucked home past a scrambling Craig Gordon to give County a goal and a huge opportunity to go searching for an equaliser.

Despite a last onslaught from Malky Mackay’s side, they couldn’t dig deep enough to find a second goal.

Ultimately, it was the disastrous first half showing which lost the Staggies the match as they gave themselves too much fighting to do in the latter 45.

However, overall nothing was lost or gained as results elsewhere mean the Staggies sit in tenth place, away from the relegation zone for the new makeshift winter break.