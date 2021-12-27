Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Defeat at Tynecastle but positives to take into the winter break

By Peter Mackay
December 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County's Connor Randall misses a chance to equalise late on against Hearts.
It was a tough day at the office for Ross County with several key players missing from the squad.

And it didn’t take long for Michael Smith to inflict the nightmare start for Ross County when he comfortably slotted home.

Ross County had no grasp over affairs as Hearts controlled the game comfortably throughout the first half, with chances being incredibly scarce for the Highlanders.

There were flashbacks to the County of old when some terrible defending allowed a simple ball over the top to be a danger.

Harry Clarke couldn’t get a solid challenge in and the ball deflected through his legs beyond the returning Ross Laidlaw. It was left at 2-0 heading into the half-time break, where Malky’s men had very little to be optimistic about.

Clarke was stationed in what we know as his ‘actual’ position at centre-half, but displayed one of his poorer showings in a County shirt.

His attacking prowess was completely hidden, and he looked shaky at times. He seems like a much more effective player for Mackay when he plays on the right hand side of defense with a licence to drive onwards.

Jordan White pulled a goal back for Ross County.

Jordan White gave the Staggies hope after a tremendous drive forward from Dominic Samuel. Hungbo laid the ball on a plate for white who tucked home past a scrambling Craig Gordon to give County a goal and a huge opportunity to go searching for an equaliser.

Despite a last onslaught from Malky Mackay’s side, they couldn’t dig deep enough to find a second goal.

Ultimately, it was the disastrous first half showing which lost the Staggies the match as they gave themselves too much fighting to do in the latter 45.

However, overall nothing was lost or gained as results elsewhere mean the Staggies sit in tenth place, away from the relegation zone for the new makeshift winter break.

