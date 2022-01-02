Ross County set to lose Harry Clarke after Hibs agree deal for Arsenal loanee – report

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County loanee Harry Clarke will reportedly move to Premiership rivals Hibs during the January window.

It is understood parent club Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Hibees for the 20-year-old’s transfer to Easter Road.

Losing arguably his most influential summer signing would be a set-back for Staggies boss Malky Mackay, who had seen his team find their form in the weeks ahead of the top-flight winter break.

Centre-back Clarke, who has also shone as a marauding right-back during his time in Dingwall, has made 17 appearances so far for County.