Ross County defender Coll Donaldson makes loan switch to Dunfermline

Ross County have allowed defender Coll Donaldson to join Dunfermline on loan for the rest of the season.

Donaldson has struggled to force his way into Staggies boss Malky Mackay’s plans, making just four appearances all season.

✍️ DAFC are delighted to announce the signing of Ross County’s @CollDonaldson on loan until the end of the season. We wish Coll well during his spell at East End Park. ➡️ https://t.co/SbKD1T7RIT pic.twitter.com/nglQgVVZgU — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 3, 2022

His most recent outing came in County’s 3-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on August 8.

Although he spent time on the sidelines through injury earlier in the campaign, Donaldson has returned to the bench in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has been with County for the last two years, since making the move from Highland rivals Caley Thistle in January 2020.

His temporary move to the Pars, who are ninth in the Championship, will see him reunite with John Hughes who he played under during the second half of last season.

Despite his lack of action, Staggies boss Mackay praised Donaldson’s application in recent weeks.

Mackay said: “I know how disappointed people are when they are sitting in the stand.

“Big Coll has been that most of the season, and then has been surprised in the last couple of weeks because he has been on the bench.

“That’s a reward for how well he has trained and how driven a personality he has been around the group.

“That’s testament to somebody’s character, that you don’t go poisonous. Plenty have.

“That’s why I have touched on people who leave the club, because it’s about character and personality.

“When I see that, I want to reward that which is why he was on the bench.”