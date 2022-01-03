Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County defender Coll Donaldson makes loan switch to Dunfermline

By Andy Skinner
January 3, 2022, 12:45 pm
Coll Donaldson.
Ross County have allowed defender Coll Donaldson to join Dunfermline on loan for the rest of the season.

Donaldson has struggled to force his way into Staggies boss Malky Mackay’s plans, making just four appearances all season.

His most recent outing came in County’s 3-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on August 8.

Although he spent time on the sidelines through injury earlier in the campaign, Donaldson has returned to the bench in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has been with County for the last two years, since making the move from Highland rivals Caley Thistle in January 2020.

His temporary move to the Pars, who are ninth in the Championship, will see him reunite with John Hughes who he played under during the second half of last season.

Despite his lack of action, Staggies boss Mackay praised Donaldson’s application in recent weeks.

Mackay said: “I know how disappointed people are when they are sitting in the stand.

“Big Coll has been that most of the season, and then has been surprised in the last couple of weeks because he has been on the bench.

“That’s a reward for how well he has trained and how driven a personality he has been around the group.

“That’s testament to somebody’s character, that you don’t go poisonous. Plenty have.

“That’s why I have touched on people who leave the club, because it’s about character and personality.

“When I see that, I want to reward that which is why he was on the bench.”

