Sport Football Ross County

Ross County to decide on next step for five Highland League loanees

By Andy Skinner
January 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Striker Matthew Wright is on loan at Brora Rangers.
Ross County will make decisions on five young players who have spent the opening half of the season on loan in the Highland League.

Forward Matthew Wright and midfielder Adam Mackinnon have impressed during their spell with Brora Rangers.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, Nairn County defender Ben Williamson and Clachnacuddin winger Ryan McLeman have also been farmed out by the Staggies.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Brora Rangers.

The youngsters have joined up with the Staggies’ first team squad on their winter break training camp at Oriam in Edinburgh.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay has been encouraged by the youngsters’ growth so far, but is keen to assess them further with a view to their next move.

He added: “The boys we kept on worked hard in pre-season and then needed to get games.

“The Highland League is absolutely ideal for it because it makes them have to grow up.

“That’s the best pathway for them, they shouldn’t be kicking about the team bus and pulling out hampers and stuff.

“They are playing against men and it is a physical league. A lot of the boys here already have the talent, but it is the other side – the nous and physicality – they need.

“There’s a period in January when they will come back to us and then there will be a decision as to whether we put them back out to the same club or whether it is to the next level up maybe.”

Brora pair have stepped up to Highland League title challenge

Wright has netted 21 goals for Brora, which is only one fewer than leading Highland League scorer Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh.

Mackinnon has also played a key role in Craig Campbell’s title-challenging Cattachs side.

Both players, who hail from the Western Isles, have caught Mackay’s eye.

He added: “The two up at Brora – our Stornoway twins – are really kicking on.

“They are both impacting massively. For Matthew to be among the top goalscorers in the Highland League shows us he knows where the goal is.

“He smells goals – that’s something you cannot put into someone.

“He’s gone there to become a more rounded centre forward and be able to take the hits, and give it back, with a real understanding of how to play centre forward.

“If he does come back into our group, or goes off on his next little journey, wherever we decide is best for him, it is there for him.

“Adam Mackinnon has been an ever-present since his first couple of weeks up there at Brora and that speaks volumes.

“Again, he’s a terrific young pro, but more importantly is so comfortable on the ball. Those two are really beginning to chap on the door.”

Mackay is also closely monitoring the progress of Ross, Williamson and McLeman, who the Dingwall club have high hopes for.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County
Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County

He added: “Logan Ross has gone to Lossiemouth and done really well at such a young age. He’s gone there and really embraced it.

“Ben Williamson has done well at Nairn County, but had a little niggling issue. He’s impacted within Ronnie Sharp’s Nairn team.

“We’ve even put young Ryan McLeman to Clach and he’s still got a bit to go in terms of protecting him. But he’s a lovely footballer – another talent.”

