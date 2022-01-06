Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Ross County

Hibernian confirm loan signing of former Ross County defender Harry Clarke

By Danny Law
January 6, 2022, 6:51 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 6:53 pm
Former Ross County defender Harry Clarke.
Former Ross County defender Harry Clarke.

Hibernian have signed former Ross County defender Harry Clarke on an 18-month loan deal from Arsenal.

The Gunners have the option to end the loan agreement in the summer and in January 2023.

Clarke was a standout performer for Ross County while on loan at the Staggies during the first half of the season.

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney was delighted to add the 20-year-old to his squad.

He said: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club.

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.

“In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

Earlier in the day, Ewan Henderson had joined Hibs on loan from Celtic until the end of the season, when he will sign a three-year contract with the Easter Road club.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder previously spent time on loan at Ross County during the 2019-20 season.

ANALYSIS: Harry Clarke leaves attacking void at Ross County as graphics paint picture of Hibs-bound player’s influence from right-back

