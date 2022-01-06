Hibernian confirm loan signing of former Ross County defender Harry Clarke

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibernian have signed former Ross County defender Harry Clarke on an 18-month loan deal from Arsenal.

The Gunners have the option to end the loan agreement in the summer and in January 2023.

Clarke was a standout performer for Ross County while on loan at the Staggies during the first half of the season.

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney was delighted to add the 20-year-old to his squad.

Harry is a Hibee 😁 Welcome to Hibernian FC, @HarryyClarke6! — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 6, 2022

He said: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club.

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.

“In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

I would like to thank everyone at Ross County for my time at the club! Truly is an amazing club with amazing people. The fans welcomed me with open arms and I will always appreciate the support you gave me. Good luck to the boys for the rest of the season! 👊🏼⚽️💙 #staggies pic.twitter.com/0sdVm9Dy1Z — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) January 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, Ewan Henderson had joined Hibs on loan from Celtic until the end of the season, when he will sign a three-year contract with the Easter Road club.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder previously spent time on loan at Ross County during the 2019-20 season.