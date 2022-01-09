Malky Mackay keen for Ross County explore collaborations with other clubs

Malky Mackay is keen for Ross County to strike collaborative partnerships with other clubs.

The partnerships model is becoming increasingly common on both sides of the border, allowing clubs to share resources in the development of players.

Dundee United last week became the latest Scottish club to announce a collaboration, having linked up with English Championship outfit Fulham.

Mackay has extensive experience of the English game, having managed Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

He also spent four years as Scottish FA performance director prior to joining the Staggies last summer.

Mackay sees the benefits of the partnerships model and says he is keen for County to tie in with other clubs.

He said: “Having been down in England for so long, I know between the 92 clubs down there that there are a lot of partnerships between clubs.

“Looking at the models operated by Manchester City and the Red Bull group, it is fascinating to see.

“It is all about levels and what is going to be best for the player at that particular stage in his career.

“That’s something we’re going to talk about in terms of Ross County, with the possibility we might partner with clubs above us down in England and below us here in Scotland.

“Partnerships are definitely the way forward and something I’m keen to explore.”

Staggies have long-term aim of bringing through own talent

Given his previous role at Scottish FA, Mackay is keen to play his part in helping the Staggies create a clearer pathway for their young talent.

He added: “With my feet under the table now, being able to affect other parts of the club, it is allowing me to sit and look at what our future strategy is going to be here in terms of youth.

“It is something that myself, Gordon Duff and Steven Ferguson are going to sit down and look at in terms of how that path is going to work from our grassroots community work, to our academy, to that next little bit in development.

“For all of them, the target is to put on that Ross County jersey and get out and play for the first team.

“They need to make sure they end up becoming a player for this club, their home club, and then hopefully they go on to play for Scotland and be sold for millions.

“That’s a longer-term aim of mine, to be able to bring through our own. That’s what I want to see.”

Mackay says County’s vast catchment area makes it important for the club to make their presence felt across the region.

Mackay added: “Ross County should have a catchment in the Highlands and Islands where the club badge is everywhere.

“Covid has affected a lot of things, but we’ve got to get back to having the stag everywhere across the region where the draw is to eventually come and put that first team strip on.”