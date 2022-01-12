Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Declan Drysdale eager to embrace fresh challenge with Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 7:05 pm
Declan Drysdale.


Declan Drysdale feels he is taking the next step in his career after making the loan switch to Ross County.

Defender Drysdale has joined the Staggies on a temporary deal from Coventry City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for the English Championship side, but spent last season between loan spells at Gillingham and Cambridge United.

After becoming Malky Mackay’s first signing of the January transfer window, Drysdale is keen to embrace the opportunity he has been handed by the Dingwall club.

Drysdale said: “I’m delighted – it’s a big opportunity for me to play games at a very good level.

“I’m taking the next step in my career now, which I think I need to do.”

Drysdale enjoyed promotion success last season, making 13 appearances to help Cambridge finish second in League Two.

With County 10th in the Premiership, Drysdale is relishing a different test in fresh surroundings.

He added: “It’s a different challenge this season. We are a bit further down the table than we would want to be, but I’m looking to get away from there now as the club is.

Declan Drysdale in action for Coventry City.

“It’s a new challenge, and a different challenge, which I’m very much looking forward to.

“I’m very excited. I have read a lot about the league as I haven’t played here before.

“That was one of the pulls, I wanted to come and play in a different league.”

The switch to the Highlands reunites Drysdale with his Sky Blues team-mate Jack Burroughs, who is also on loan with the Staggies.

Jack Burroughs in action for Ross County

Drysdale revealed he is sharing accommodation with the Scotland under-21 international, which he feels will help him to settle at his new club.

He added: “We have played together a few times, but this is the business end now.

“We are living together and he has helped me to settle in, so I can’t wait to get going.”

