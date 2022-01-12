VIDEO: Declan Drysdale eager to embrace fresh challenge with Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Declan Drysdale feels he is taking the next step in his career after making the loan switch to Ross County.

Defender Drysdale has joined the Staggies on a temporary deal from Coventry City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for the English Championship side, but spent last season between loan spells at Gillingham and Cambridge United.

After becoming Malky Mackay’s first signing of the January transfer window, Drysdale is keen to embrace the opportunity he has been handed by the Dingwall club.

Drysdale said: “I’m delighted – it’s a big opportunity for me to play games at a very good level.

“I’m taking the next step in my career now, which I think I need to do.”

Drysdale enjoyed promotion success last season, making 13 appearances to help Cambridge finish second in League Two.

With County 10th in the Premiership, Drysdale is relishing a different test in fresh surroundings.

He added: “It’s a different challenge this season. We are a bit further down the table than we would want to be, but I’m looking to get away from there now as the club is.

“It’s a new challenge, and a different challenge, which I’m very much looking forward to.

“I’m very excited. I have read a lot about the league as I haven’t played here before.

“That was one of the pulls, I wanted to come and play in a different league.”

The switch to the Highlands reunites Drysdale with his Sky Blues team-mate Jack Burroughs, who is also on loan with the Staggies.

Drysdale revealed he is sharing accommodation with the Scotland under-21 international, which he feels will help him to settle at his new club.

He added: “We have played together a few times, but this is the business end now.

“We are living together and he has helped me to settle in, so I can’t wait to get going.”