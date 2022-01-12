Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets at least three more January additions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is targeting at least three more January additions.

Mackay made his first move of the transfer window earlier this week, with the loan capture of Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale for the rest of the season.

County’s squad is still lighter in numbers than the start of the month, however, following the departure of three players.

Harry Clarke was recalled by Arsenal before being farmed out to Premiership rivals Hibernian, while Coll Donaldson has joined Dunfermline on loan. Young midfielder Alex Robertson has also returned to parent club Manchester City following a temporary spell.

Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor has stated he is keen to back Mackay in the January window, and the County boss is keen to ensure he is not left short of options.

Mackay said: “It’s hard to say in January, but I would like to get at least another three in.

“I’m conscious of the situation with Covid where people are getting knocked out every week.

“I don’t want to leave us where we are bare. We have let Coll Donaldson go, Alex Robertson has gone back and Harry Clarke has gone.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’ve got enough.”

Despite the addition of Drysdale, Mackay says he is still on the lookout for defensive cover.

He added: “I don’t particularly want to bring in squad players. I want to bring in players that are going to come in and impact the team. If they come in, they have to be equal, if not better than the ones we have got here.

“With Coll and Harry leaving, I’m already two down.

“Keith Watson has picked up a little knock as well, and Alex Iacovitti is coming back, so it looked a bit bare.

“We have got Declan in, and we will still look to see if there’s anything else we can find defensively.”

Robertson loan spell was productive despite lack of game time

Although Robertson has returned to Man City after just five senior appearances, Mackay believes the 18-year-old has benefitted from his spell in the Highlands.

He added: “Alex came up here to us from Manchester City for his first six months on loan, and I think he grew massively as a person.

“He started being able to handle training with men physically, living by himself, a lot of holistic things that are outwith the amount of grass time they get.

“A lot of clubs’ first loans aren’t always about being out on the grass. It is about standing on your own two feet, away from home.

“That’s another area where we can help these clubs.”