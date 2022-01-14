Malky Mackay impressed by character of his two latest Ross County recruits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Malky Mackay is confident his two latest arrivals will complement the strong squad dynamic he has built at Ross County.

The Staggies have made their first moves of the January transfer window this week, securing loan deals for Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale and Southampton’s Kayne Ramsay.

Mackay had been keen to bolster his backline, following the departures of Harry Clarke and Coll Donaldson earlier in the month.

Midfielder Alex Robertson has also returned to Manchester City, after his loan stint was cut short.

Mackay spoken of his contentment at the squad culture which has been generated since his mass overhaul last summer.

With the Staggies boss keen to add at least two more players before the end of the month, Mackay is eager to ensure his new arrivals maintain that.

Mackay said: “It’s important that we do as much homework as we can to make sure we get the right one coming in.

“It’s not someone who has an expectation of something that’s not here or has not got a belief in how they’re going to work every day.

“Anybody who comes in has to join the group, simple as that. That’s what we look at going forward.

“We want talent, obviously, but there are talented ones I’ve looked at and I’ve had wavering conversations on their character, so they don’t come in.

“Some people take risks on that, some don’t.

“The bigger risk is blowing up the culture in the dressing room – and I’m not having that.

“Nobody gets to do that.

“With the guys we’re bringing in, we’re hoping that we’ve done enough good background on them that when you do get to know them for a few weeks, you think ‘yep – that’s another good one for us’.

“I’ve already got that good feeling about Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay.”

Staggies boss excited by Ramsay’s potential

Ramsay has joined on loan from Saints for the remainder of the season, after the English Premier League side recalled him from another temporary spell at Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old impressed during his stint with the Railwaymen, and has also clocked up four first team appearances for his parent club.

Mackay is keen for Ramsay’s to make the most of his spell, adding: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County, and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top Academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton. Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

“We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”