Ross County boss Malky Mackay boosted by quality defensive loan captures

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hopes right-back Kayne Ramsay can go some way to filling the considerable void of losing star loan defender Harry Clarke.

Clarke, who was on loan at County from Arsenal, was recalled by the Premier League club in order for him to secure an 18-month loan switch to Hibs, who have new manager Shaun Maloney getting his feet under the table.

Impressive stopper Clarke, who has suffered a hamstring injury which is sidelining him for up to eight weeks, was a revelation during his 17 matches in a Staggies shirt.

With Coll Donaldson being loaned out Dunfermline Athletic and other defensive selection issues ongoing, Mackay acted swiftly to bolster the back-line and was delighted to land Southampton’s Ramsay on loan until May.

Swift moves to fill gaps at the back

The 21-year-old, who came through the academies of Chelsea and Saints, has been on loan at Shewsbury and Crewe and Mackay is delighted to get him in ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash with Motherwell in Dingwall.

He said: “We looked for something similar (to Harry Clarke) as soon as we found out from Arsenal that Harry wouldn’t be staying with us. That was actually a few weeks before.

“We were straight on to what our next move would be and there were two we were looking at in that area, that same photo-fit – that power and pace.

“Kayne has been out on loan as well a couple of times and he played for Southampton’s first team against Manchester City.

“You don’t do that unless you have potential. He is someone I’m delighted to add to the group.

“With Harry leaving, Coll Donaldson leaving, Jack Baldwin suspended and Keith Watson with a four to six-week injury, then we were all of a sudden not so comfortable in defence.

“We quickly got Declan Drysdale in from Coventry and now we’ve secured Kayne – two boys who have settled in very quickly.”

Defensive duo here to knuckle down

Mackay insists Ramsay and Drysdale’s top-level backgrounds allied with experience on loan will stand them in good stead in the Highlands.

He added: “We’ve talked about the importance of character before and we had good soundings from people who know them.

“It means they come in and settle quickly, there’s no histrionics or high-maintenance issues. They just get on with it.

“They are boys who have been at big clubs, but also played in the lower league football against men.

“That means they come in and hit the ground running in the first couple of days.

“We make sure they’re looked after and know where they’re staying It has added to the squad again, which is good.”