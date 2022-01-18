Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay boosted by quality defensive loan captures

By Paul Chalk
January 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hopes right-back Kayne Ramsay can go some way to filling the considerable void of losing star loan defender Harry Clarke.

Clarke, who was on loan at County from Arsenal, was recalled by the Premier League club in order for him to secure an 18-month loan switch to Hibs, who have new manager Shaun Maloney getting his feet under the table.

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who was on loan at Ross County is now with Hibs.

Impressive stopper Clarke, who has suffered a hamstring injury which is sidelining him for up to eight weeks, was a revelation during his 17 matches in a Staggies shirt.

With Coll Donaldson being loaned out Dunfermline Athletic and other defensive selection issues ongoing, Mackay acted swiftly to bolster the back-line and was delighted to land Southampton’s Ramsay on loan until May. 

Swift moves to fill gaps at the back

The 21-year-old, who came through the academies of Chelsea and Saints, has been on loan at Shewsbury and Crewe and Mackay is delighted to get him in ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash with Motherwell in Dingwall.

He said: “We looked for something similar (to Harry Clarke) as soon as we found out from Arsenal that Harry wouldn’t be staying with us. That was actually a few weeks before.

Kayne Ramsay.

“We were straight on to what our next move would be and there were two we were looking at in that area, that same photo-fit – that power and pace.

“Kayne has been out on loan as well a couple of times and he played for Southampton’s first team against Manchester City.

“You don’t do that unless you have potential. He is someone I’m delighted to add to the group.

“With Harry leaving, Coll Donaldson leaving, Jack Baldwin suspended and Keith Watson with a four to six-week injury, then we were all of a sudden not so comfortable in defence.

“We quickly got Declan Drysdale in from Coventry and now we’ve secured Kayne – two boys who have settled in very quickly.”

Defensive duo here to knuckle down

Mackay insists Ramsay and Drysdale’s top-level backgrounds allied with experience on loan will stand them in good stead in the Highlands.

He added: “We’ve talked about the importance of character before and we had good soundings from people who know them.

Declan Drysdale.

“It means they come in and settle quickly, there’s no histrionics or high-maintenance issues. They just get on with it.

“They are boys who have been at big clubs, but also played in the lower league football against men.

“That means they come in and hit the ground running in the first couple of days.

“We make sure they’re looked after and know where they’re staying  It has added to the squad again, which is good.”

