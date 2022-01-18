Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County to consider appealing Jordan Tillson red card – says Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
January 18, 2022, 10:49 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies will consider appealing Jordan Tillson’s red card in the 3-1 victory over Motherwell.

Tillson was shown a straight red card by referee John Beaton for a challenge on Liam Donnelly midway through the second half, with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, County rallied before winning the game through a double from Regan Charles-Cook.

Mackay’s initial instinct was the challenge did not merit a dismissal, but is awaiting a different camera angle before reaching a conclusive verdict.

The Staggies boss paid tribute to his side for the resolve they showed in adversity.

Mackay said: “I thought it was very harsh. I have only seen it once, but we will look at it again from a different angle to see if we appeal it.

“He went in with one leg, and he won the ball. I think the reaction from some of their players was what really spurred the referee on to do something, but I will reserve judgment until I’ve seen the second angle.

Ross County and Motherwell players clash following Jordan Tillson’s dismissal.

“We tweaked our positions after that. We were brave enough to go to a 4-3-2 as opposed to just sinking in and taking in everything they have got in our six-yard box.

“It meant when we got it up there we showed a bit of link play and we managed to break quickly.

“The fact we were calm enough to break on them was why we scored our two. I’m

Mackay felt his side was deserving of the crucial victory, which moves the Staggies five points clear of the relegation zone.

He added: “I’m really proud of them. When a lot of people through the country look at that and see it’s 1-1, with Ross County going down to 10 men, and then see a 3-1 win, they will look at it with raised eyebrows.

“But I think it was merited – I thought we were terrific. We knew the challenge we were facing against Motherwell.

“You have to make sure you win the first contacts and the second balls to then go and be able to play. The first half was very much like that and we stood up to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal