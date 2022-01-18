Ross County to consider appealing Jordan Tillson red card – says Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies will consider appealing Jordan Tillson’s red card in the 3-1 victory over Motherwell.

Tillson was shown a straight red card by referee John Beaton for a challenge on Liam Donnelly midway through the second half, with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, County rallied before winning the game through a double from Regan Charles-Cook.

Mackay’s initial instinct was the challenge did not merit a dismissal, but is awaiting a different camera angle before reaching a conclusive verdict.

The Staggies boss paid tribute to his side for the resolve they showed in adversity.

Mackay said: “I thought it was very harsh. I have only seen it once, but we will look at it again from a different angle to see if we appeal it.

“He went in with one leg, and he won the ball. I think the reaction from some of their players was what really spurred the referee on to do something, but I will reserve judgment until I’ve seen the second angle.

“We tweaked our positions after that. We were brave enough to go to a 4-3-2 as opposed to just sinking in and taking in everything they have got in our six-yard box.

“It meant when we got it up there we showed a bit of link play and we managed to break quickly.

“The fact we were calm enough to break on them was why we scored our two. I’m

Mackay felt his side was deserving of the crucial victory, which moves the Staggies five points clear of the relegation zone.

He added: “I’m really proud of them. When a lot of people through the country look at that and see it’s 1-1, with Ross County going down to 10 men, and then see a 3-1 win, they will look at it with raised eyebrows.

“But I think it was merited – I thought we were terrific. We knew the challenge we were facing against Motherwell.

“You have to make sure you win the first contacts and the second balls to then go and be able to play. The first half was very much like that and we stood up to that.”