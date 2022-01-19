Regan Charles-Cook targeting Hampden glory with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Charles-Cook is dreaming of Hampden glory with Ross County this season.

The Staggies begin their Scottish Cup campaign on Saturday when they make the trip to Livingston in the fourth round.

Malky Mackay’s side go into the match high in confidence following Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Motherwell, with only three defeats from their last 11 games.

The result moved County five points clear of the relegation zone.

Winger Charles-Cook, who netted a double against the Steelmen, is well aware of some of County’s finest cup memories.

Their greatest triumph came in 2016, when Jim McIntyre’s side defeated Hibernian to lift the League Cup.

County have not been back to the national stadium since, and Charles-Cook is eager for the class of 2022 to write their own piece of history.

Charles-Cook said: “We want to be able to make our way to Hampden.

“I have never played there before and it’s important for the club to get a decent cup run this season.

“It would be a dream to go to Hampden. The club has done it in the past.

“It’s a new generation and we are looking to make some new history.

“There’s a bit of confidence in the dressing room, but it’s not arrogance. We have to take it step by step.

“We have to take it one game at a time and the next one is Livingston. The Motherwell game is gone now and we have to focus on the next game.”

Staggies leading scorer eager to maintain sparkling form

Charles-Cook’s double took him to eight goals for the campaign, with the Grenada international a clear frontrunner in County’s scoring charts.

The 24-year-old is determined to build on his excellent start to the campaign, spurred on by the adulation of the Staggies fans.

He added: “I’ve scored eight goals this season and I do have a target in mind but I will keep that to myself.

“It’s all about getting points on the board for the team, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s been a good season but we are in the second half and it’s time to push on.

“I have to forget what happened in the first half of the campaign.

“When you come to the stadium the fans lift you. When I saw the Grenada flag I had a big smile on my face.

“When we had 10 men, the fans became our eleventh man and they were really encouraging us.

“I never played in front of them last season and I’m loving it.

“Playing in front of no one, it is so different. If you block something or put in a tackle you hear them encouraging and I love it.”

County spirit came to the fore

Charles-Cook’s two goals came after the Staggies had been reduced to 10 men, following Jordan Tillson’s straight red card.

The former Gillingham player feels the Dingwall men showcased their spirit in the final 30 minutes of the match.

He added: “When we went down to ten men you could see how resilient and together we were. Weirdly we played better with 10 men.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen every week, but we managed to turn it around.

“We showed the Ross County we are trying to build in that we are all in it together.

“It’s a journey from the start of the season until now. You can see how much we have grown since then.

“The stuff we do off the pitch is starting to show on the park. We are all good mates and in it together.

“It’s a happy place to be right now.”