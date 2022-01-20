Ross County in running for Ghanaian international defender Emmanuel Lomotey, say reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ghanaian international defender Emmanuel Lomotey is on Ross County boss Malky Mackay’s radar, according to reports this morning.

Fresh from beating Motherwell 3-1 in midweek in the Scottish Premiership, the Highlanders are keen to bolster their back-line options after bringing in Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay on loan from Coventry City and Southampton respectively.

The Daily Record say the Dingwall club have launched an ambitious bid to land 24-year-old central defender Lomotey from French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

The player has two years remaining on his contract and is thought to be keen on a move to England – and could see Scotland as a stepping stone to that level.

His career began in Spain with Extremadura and Villarreal and he has three caps to date.

County will be keen to add defensively after losing star loanee Harry Clarke back to Arsenal, who loaned him to Hibs, as well as Tom Grivosti, who is closing in on a transfer to St Patrick’s Athletic after a loan stint at League 2 Elgin City.

Central defender Coll Donaldson is also not an option for Mackay after being loaned out to John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship.