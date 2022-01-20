Ross County in running for Ghanaian international defender Emmanuel Lomotey, say reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County in running for Ghanaian international defender Emmanuel Lomotey, say reports

By Paul Chalk
January 20, 2022, 11:38 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 11:50 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ghanaian international defender Emmanuel Lomotey is on Ross County boss Malky Mackay’s radar, according to reports this morning.

Fresh from beating Motherwell 3-1 in midweek in the Scottish Premiership, the Highlanders are keen to bolster their back-line options after bringing in Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay on loan from Coventry City and Southampton respectively.

The Daily Record say the Dingwall club have launched an ambitious bid to land 24-year-old central defender Lomotey from French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

The player has two years remaining on his contract and is thought to be keen on a move to England – and could see Scotland as a stepping stone to that level.

His career began in Spain with Extremadura and Villarreal and he has three caps to date.

County will be keen to add defensively after losing star loanee Harry Clarke back to Arsenal, who loaned him to Hibs, as well as Tom Grivosti, who is closing in on a transfer to St Patrick’s Athletic after a loan stint at League 2 Elgin City.

Central defender Coll Donaldson is also not an option for Mackay after being loaned out to John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal