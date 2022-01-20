Fans who invade Ross County’s pitch face being ejected from stadium and banned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home or away fans who spill on to Ross County’s Victoria Park pitch will be ejected from the ground and banned from the Scottish Premiership club.

That warning has come today from the Staggies after supporters from both ends came on during the Dingwall team’s 3-1 midweek win against Motherwell.

It was most noticeable after Regan Charles-Cook restored County’s advantage in the game as many young followers in the Jail End fan on to celebrate.

Safety concerns spark new measures

However, they have crossed the line of safety according to the club, who have issued the following statement.

It said: “The club has seen a worrying new trend at recent games when both home & away supporters have been involved in minor pitch incursions.

“Clearly, such behaviour contravenes the club Code of Conduct and, whilst some may take the view that this is harmless exuberance, we do not agree.

“We are grateful for the growth in our support and the backing the team has received this season, as always we encourage more people to join our journey here at Ross County.

“However, the club takes the safety of supporters, players, stewards and staff very seriously and those who come on to the pitch will now face club bans.

“We would also like to remind those who indulge in this type of behaviour that such conduct may be a criminal offence and could lead to court action. When these incursions take place the club also faces sanctions and further actions from the Scottish football authorities.

“We will now be taking a zero-tolerance approach to this issue and supporters who come on to the trackside/pitch will be ejected from the stadium and will be banned from the club.

“Pitch incursions, even those of a celebratory nature are a safety issue and are not welcome. Furthermore, they are spoiling the matchday enjoyment for the majority.”