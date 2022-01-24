Regan Charles-Cook among a quartet of Ross County players who are touch and go for Dundee United match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook is among a number of Ross County players who are touch and go for Wednesday’s trip to Dundee United.

The Staggies made the Scottish Cup trip to Livingston on Saturday with a depleted squad, which included only 12 fit outfield players.

Although they were listed among the substitutes, manager Malky Mackay revealed after the 1-0 defeat Charles-Cook, Ash Maynard-Brewer, Jack Baldwin, Alex Iacovitti and Joseph Hungbo were not fit to play.

Jordan Tillson serves the second match of a suspension, although youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon return to contention.

Although Mackay says some of the injuries may not clear in time for the trip to Tannadice, he expects the bulk of his squad to be available for Saturday’s visit of Rangers.

Mackay said: “It’s a situation I’ve never had before, not to that point. We just couldn’t go down there and put four people on the bench, we needed to fill the nine substitutes.

“It was a situation when we lost Regan on Friday where I had to change the team again.

“He came out, someone else went in, and suddenly we were down to Jordan White as a substitute that could come on.

“I had no intention of putting Harry Paton on the pitch, but then Jack Burroughs went down.

“I really didn’t want to. Harry was one of the ones I thought ‘I really shouldn’t be doing this’, but of them all he was the one who was able to go on for five or 10 minutes.

“We’ll have another couple back, there are still a couple of niggles. By the end of the week, I should have nearly everybody back.”

Paton makes comeback after ‘horrible haematoma’

Mackay was pleased with the return of Canadian midfielder Paton, who made his first appearance in more than a month.

The Staggies boss added: “It was a really heavy blow he got on the back of his calf.

“It was never a tear of the muscle, but it was a horrible haematoma that sat solidly on the back of his calf and was tender to touch, even up to the last week or so.

“It has been a funny injury that one, and he was in such a good vein of form before that as well.”

Trio will benefit from long-awaited starting opportunities

Ben Paton, Jack Burroughs and Alex Samuel were handed rare starts against Livi, which Mackay feels the trio will benefit from.

He added: “It was good to get minutes into them and for them to get a chance to play, because they haven’t had many.

“They have all contributed to the club and done well. They train well, they work hard, they’re in every squad on the bench, so to get them full games was terrific.

“Ben Paton especially, I thought as the game went on he looked nice and comfortable. He’s one for the future.

“Jack Burroughs can play anywhere to be fair, and Alex Samuel was unfortunate. He missed his header in the second half, and that’s the way the world goes for forwards.

“As far as the boys are concerned, it got minutes into some of them, and we’ll look to try and get a few back for the middle of the week.”