Jordan White says Ross County cannot dwell on refereeing calls in bid to regain form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White says Ross County must find solutions from within as they seek to return to form.

The Staggies relinquished the lead against Dundee United on Wednesday, before conceding in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Tannadice.

The game was shrouded in refereeing controversy with County boss Malky Mackay frustrated at the lack of consistency applied in key penalty decisions.

United levelled through a Nicky Clark penalty which was awarded for handball against Declan Drysdale but the Staggies were convinced they should have had a spot-kick when Dylan Levitt handled in the first half.

Despite starting 2022 with an impressive win over Motherwell, County have lost their last two games against Livingston and United, with champions Rangers the next visitors to Dingwall on Saturday.

White is focused on addressing County’s squandered lead, rather than bemoaning refereeing decisions.

He said: “It is real frustration. We took the lead and threw it away.

“There are that many rules these days.

“If it hits your hand then is it a penalty or not? At the end of the day, it is a hard job and you can’t get everything right.

“I thought we had a shout in the first half, and I didn’t get a view of the one at the end.

“It was a sore one, but it is not good enough from our own point of view.

“We only have ourselves to blame. We had been on a really good run but in the first half we dipped below our standards.

“It is really disappointing and it isn’t going to get any easier with Rangers on Saturday. We need to regroup and go again.”

Staggies have shown up strongly against champions

County have fallen to two 4-2 losses against Rangers this season, but remain the last team to net twice against the Ibrox side on league duty on November 7.

White, who has scored in both games, is eager to cause Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side more problems at Victoria Park.

The 29-year-old added: “We make life difficult for any team but we need to get back to basics.

“We need to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves when we are doing well. Hopefully we can take something from the game.

“We need to regroup. Nobody will give us a chance but we believe in ourselves.

“They haven’t been scoring as many but they have been conceding any either. Hopefully we can get a goal against them.”

White feels County must be more ruthless

Winger Regan Charles-Cook took his tally for the campaign to nine with his opener at Tannadice.

White, who has four goals to his name, feels the Staggies can still sharpen up in attack.

The former Caley Thistle forward added: “Regan is doing well. We just need to all improve our decision making because that can make a difference to us all.

“We had a chance late on with a good two versus one and we didn’t use it.

“If we had then we would probably have scored. That is the frustrating thing.

“I didn’t get too many chances in the game but if we had used that to our advantage then I might have got a chance there.

“It is disappointing that we didn’t take it and off the back off it we have lost the game.”