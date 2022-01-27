Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County have opened talks over contract extensions

By Andy Skinner
January 27, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has revealed the Staggies have opened talks with a number of players over contract extensions.

Winger Regan Charles-Cook, who is the Premiership’s joint leading scorer on nine goals, is among County’s list of players out of contract at the end of the season.

Leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook is out of contract in the summer.

Harry Paton, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson are also among those whose deals expire in the summer.

With those players free to speak to other clubs, Mackay says efforts are under way to tie down several members of his squad on longer-term deals.

Mackay said: “I’m talking to three or four about that.

“It’s at a point where there are contracts that can run down, and I get that as well. We will give our best offer, and see whether that suits people or whether it doesn’t.

“I won’t hold that against anybody at all. As long as everyone shows me they’re committed to the football club right now, they will keep playing. The minute they don’t, they won’t be involved.

“Players need to have a calm head about where they are, if the grass is greener, and why they’re doing what they’re doing and how long that should last – and specifically when the best time would be to move.

“All of those things are important in terms of their own career development. It’s easy to jump quickly to something without understanding why you’re getting success in the first place, and thinking that that success will help you immediately hit the ground running at the next place.”

Mackay looking to implement long-term recruitment strategy

County have six players on loan from English clubs at present, while Harry Clarke and Alex Robertson cut short temporary spells after spending the first half of the season at Dingwall.

Mackay is keen to implement a longer-term recruitment strategy in the months to come.

He added: “For the long term, we will start to change at the club in terms of contracts so that there is protection for the club.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County.

“What I want to get to is that we develop players – whether that’s buying or bringing through.

“We then reward them by giving them a contract while they’re here and not out of contract to reward what they’ve done for the club.

“Then eventually there will come a point, because we are a selling club, where you’re bringing in players, developing them, rewarding them and then selling them.

“At the moment we’re dealing with the cards we’ve got from the start of the season to the squad that we have now, but certainly we’re looking for more and more people that we bring in on contracts to be here a bit longer like Jack Baldwin.”

Goalkeeper Munro will remain at Dingwall

One player who will not be leaving Victoria Park is third-choice goalkeeper Ross Munro, who has yet to feature for the Staggies this season.

Munro has previously spent loan stints with Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic.

Mackay is keen to keep three goalkeepers at the club, however, with Logan Ross having been loaned out to Lossiemouth.

He added: “At the moment Ross is our third goalkeeper. Ross is a terrific young professional who we need here in case one of the other guys goes down, simple as that.

“He trains with me every day, and he’s immaculate in his training.

Ross Munro.

“It’s why he travels with us, it’s why he’s around the squad and goes on the pitch for home and away games. He’s an absolute model young pro.

“Young Logan Ross underneath him keeps watching him and looking at what he does, and, if Logan is to act like Ross over the next couple of years, he will have a good chance of making it.

“We have no plans to loan out Ross at the moment.”

