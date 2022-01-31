Ross County fan view: The racist abuse tarnishing Scottish football’s reputation must be eradicated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What should have been a weekend of basking in a heroic last-minute equaliser against Rangers from academy graduate Matty Wright was stripped back to a depressing reality after news of Regan Charles-Cook facing online racial abuse.

Following his goal and wonderful performance against the champions, Regan fronted up to the media on top of the world with his infectious smile beaming from ear to ear.

He portrayed another fantastic display in a County shirt and firmly nailed himself at the top of the scoring charts in the Scottish Premiership, becoming the first to notch ten goals this campaign.

By trying to put into words how Regan must have felt when he received those disgusting messages containing racial abuse, whilst presumably still in the changing room with his teammates, would be an injustice. It is impossible to imagine, describe or relate with.

What makes some people think it is acceptable to not only use vulgar, racist language, but to send it in a direct message to a football player? That will never resonate.

I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse. This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism! https://t.co/3Zm2n9mQe9 — Regan Charles-Cook (@R_charlescook) January 29, 2022

As we sit here, in 2022, it is impossible to avoid the thought of how this can still be happening so freely and regularly.

The actions of some apathetic, asinine and quite frankly disgusting individuals are tarnishing the reputation of Scottish football and its supporters, but most importantly, greatly impacting the mental health and wellbeing of many citizens and footballers of our community.

As has been campaigned for years upon end, these incidents highlight the constant need for change hand in hand from social media companies, Police Scotland and football authorities.

Without tighter restrictions and vetting on social media accounts, this issue will never be resolved, as some deplorable individuals are somehow incapable of seeing their actions for what they are – incredibly idiotic and loathsome.

Racism has no place in football. Racism has no place on social media. Racism has no place in society. There is no room for racism, anywhere.