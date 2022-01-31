Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County

Ross County fan view: The racist abuse tarnishing Scottish football’s reputation must be eradicated

By Peter Mackay
January 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates netting against Rangers.
What should have been a weekend of basking in a heroic last-minute equaliser against Rangers from academy graduate Matty Wright was stripped back to a depressing reality after news of Regan Charles-Cook facing online racial abuse.

Following his goal and wonderful performance against the champions, Regan fronted up to the media on top of the world with his infectious smile beaming from ear to ear.

He portrayed another fantastic display in a County shirt and firmly nailed himself at the top of the scoring charts in the Scottish Premiership, becoming the first to notch ten goals this campaign.

By trying to put into words how Regan must have felt when he received those disgusting messages containing racial abuse, whilst presumably still in the changing room with his teammates, would be an injustice. It is impossible to imagine, describe or relate with.

What makes some people think it is acceptable to not only use vulgar, racist language, but to send it in a direct message to a football player? That will never resonate.

As we sit here, in 2022, it is impossible to avoid the thought of how this can still be happening so freely and regularly.

The actions of some apathetic, asinine and quite frankly disgusting individuals are tarnishing the reputation of Scottish football and its supporters, but most importantly, greatly impacting the mental health and wellbeing of many citizens and footballers of our community.

As has been campaigned for years upon end, these incidents highlight the constant need for change hand in hand from social media companies, Police Scotland and football authorities.

Without tighter restrictions and vetting on social media accounts, this issue will never be resolved, as some deplorable individuals are somehow incapable of seeing their actions for what they are – incredibly idiotic and loathsome.

Racism has no place in football. Racism has no place on social media. Racism has no place in society. There is no room for racism, anywhere.

