Duncan Shearer: Regan Charles-Cook is a big factor in Ross County’s appeal

Ross County are an exciting team to watch just now and one of the big reasons is the form of midfielder Regan Charles-Cook.

Both he and Joseph Hungbo must be relishing playing under Malky Mackay, because they keep swapping wings and, any time they get the ball, they just go forward and have got license to make things happen.

I was taught years ago that 30-40 yards from goal, you’ve got a license to lose the ball to try to create something. These boys are loving it, because they’ll go at players – it looks like that’s what Malky wants from them.

Charles-Cook is having one of those spells just now. Although what I see excites me, there’s a lot of rawness about his game as well.

But, if he can get that consistency, particularly the goals with the pace he’s got, Ross County will have a player on their hands.

I know he’s out of contract in the summer, but that’s where they are in the food chain I’m afraid. There’s always a bigger club around the corner – if one of your players is playing out of their skin, they’re going to get moves.

You have to use them as much as you can and hopefully they propel Ross County away from the bottom of the league.

It has been fantastic seeing all the fans back for these big games and, on Saturday, County and Rangers put on a show, there’s no doubt about that.

Young Matthew Wright getting the equaliser with the last kick of the ball – it’s the kind of thing you dream about as a young kid, particularly coming from the rural areas.

I know myself, coming from Fort William, how hard it is to break through and get noticed. But Ross County have picked him up and I spoke to Stuart Kettlewell at the game, who said he’s such a humble lad.

With these lads from the islands, there’s no airs or graces about them. He would have had a fantastic buzz after that and probably wouldn’t have slept, just waiting to watch Sportscene.

It takes a lot of commitment to pursue a football career if you come from a remote area.

I had a young lad in my under-17s team at Caley Thistle who would come over in a campervan with his mother on a Saturday night. They would sleep outside the stadium on a Saturday night, so he could get the early bus with the under-17s to travel down to Glasgow on the Sunday.

That’s the sort of commitment these boys have to get the best coaching they can get and give themselves the best chance.

They’ve obviously done a good job with Matthew on the youth development side at Ross County. He looks a player and is a big lad.

I love moments like that in football, but he needs to keep his feet down and keep progressing.

It’s also a message to anyone else from the islands who wants to be a footballer that there’s a pathway there for them. They love their football there, but it is hard for them.

Hedges will prove to be a big loss for Aberdeen

Ryan Hedges is a big loss for Aberdeen, following his move to Blackburn.

He’s another one that’s hit a bit of form, because, at times, he wasn’t great for them.

But he seems to have got a bit of confidence and consistency in his game and they certainly missed him while he was out injured.

There was a difference in him when he came back and he brings a lot of excitement. He gets fans on the edge of their seat.

I’ve been in managerial offices when these things happen. Teams will come in with a low bid and both clubs will sit on it. It becomes a game of bluff and who’s going to hold out the longest. It’s always right on the edge.

If he was going to leave, I’m sure Stephen Glass would have preferred it to be done a few weeks ago. He only had a day to get someone in. If targets say no, there’s not much leeway to go and get another one.

Risk of Kilmarnock opening gap on Caley Thistle

When Billy Dodds gets his best Caley Thistle first-team out, I think they’ll be flying – which they have been for most of the season.

But they’ve had a tendency to draw too many games in the Championship this term. They did it a few seasons ago – you’re losing two points every time.

They’re still in there, but my problem is, when Killie have strengthened their squad, they’ve done it with experience. They’ve not taken young kids from reserve teams.

They’ve beaten Caley Thistle and they’ve got Arbroath on Friday. Killie could start creating a gap between the rest and themselves.

Caley Thistle need to stay in touch for as long as they can, because we’ve not got long to go now anyway.