Ross County fan view: Relief to see the Staggies’ talisman remain in Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been a somewhat subdued January transfer window for Malky Mackay and Ross County.

Contrastingly different from winter windows past, where large numbers of players would be brought in under past managers like Jim McIntyre and Derek Adams, hoping that some of the players would come good and save the season.

From day one Mackay has constantly spoken about going down a different route whilst planning for the long-term, and making sure his signings were a perfect fit, instead of just taking a punt on players.

Four players departed Dingwall during the window.

The biggest loss was undoubtedly Harry Clarke who had been one of Ross County’s standout performers, chipping in with numerous goals and assists from right back.

Clarke’s fine form caught the eye of parent club Arsenal, who recalled him and just days later sent him back on loan to a ‘bigger club’, our Premiership rivals, Hibernian.

Of course, Clarke will want to climb the food chain but playing on the same stage won’t light up his development all that much faster than in Dingwall where he could have proven himself to be part of a potentially magnificent push away from the foot of the table.

Malky twice more made use of the English loan market by securing the signatures of English defenders Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay, who joined on short term deals from Coventry and Southampton respectively. Both have looked assured at the back in their early County careers.

The biggest success of Ross County’s window however comes through retaining our star man.

The top goal scorer in the cinch Premiership, Regan Charles-Cook, will remain in the Highlands until at least the summer.

Just about every other team’s fans had eyes upon the magical Grenadian, taking to social media to express their wishes for ‘Cookie’ to join their club.

Transfer speculation loomed all month, however Malky Mackay claims there were no bids for the pacey winger. To the delight of everyone associated with County, Regan will remain at his “home from home” to contribute to the challenge of rising above the relegation battle.