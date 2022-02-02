Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Relief to see the Staggies’ talisman remain in Dingwall

By Peter Mackay
February 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross County midfielder Regan Charles-Cook
Ross County midfielder Regan Charles-Cook.

It has been a somewhat subdued January transfer window for Malky Mackay and Ross County.

Contrastingly different from winter windows past, where large numbers of players would be brought in under past managers like Jim McIntyre and Derek Adams, hoping that some of the players would come good and save the season.

From day one Mackay has constantly spoken about going down a different route whilst planning for the long-term, and making sure his signings were a perfect fit, instead of just taking a punt on players.

Four players departed Dingwall during the window.

The biggest loss was undoubtedly Harry Clarke who had been one of Ross County’s standout performers, chipping in with numerous goals and assists from right back.

Clarke’s fine form caught the eye of parent club Arsenal, who recalled him and just days later sent him back on loan to a ‘bigger club’, our Premiership rivals, Hibernian.

Ross Callachan celebrates netting for Ross County against Aberdeen.

Of course, Clarke will want to climb the food chain but playing on the same stage won’t light up his development all that much faster than in Dingwall where he could have proven himself to be part of a potentially magnificent push away from the foot of the table.

Malky twice more made use of the English loan market by securing the signatures of English defenders Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay, who joined on short term deals from Coventry and Southampton respectively. Both have looked assured at the back in their early County careers.

The biggest success of Ross County’s window however comes through retaining our star man.

The top goal scorer in the cinch Premiership, Regan Charles-Cook, will remain in the Highlands until at least the summer.

Just about every other team’s fans had eyes upon the magical Grenadian, taking to social media to express their wishes for ‘Cookie’ to join their club.

Transfer speculation loomed all month, however Malky Mackay claims there were no bids for the pacey winger. To the delight of everyone associated with County, Regan will remain at his “home from home” to contribute to the challenge of rising above the relegation battle.

