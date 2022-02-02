Ross Callachan feels draws with Rangers and Aberdeen show how far Ross County have come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have picked up creditable draws against Rangers and Aberdeen in recent days – but Ross Callachan believes they could have had more to show for it.

After coming from behind to earn a 3-3 with the Gers on Saturday, Callachan’s goal secured a point against the Dons on Tuesday.

It continues a fine run of home form, which has seen the Staggies’ only loss from their last seven home fixtures come late on against Celtic in December.

Although Callachan is pleased to take points against sides further up the league, he says County’s disappointment at not winning either game is a mark of how far they have come.

Callachan said: “It’s a good point at the end of the day. I think it was two teams who probably weren’t at their best in terms of the actual game.

“It was like basketball sometimes. After the game with Rangers where we got a point, that was a good result and we wanted to go again.

“We recovered well so we were ready. Another point is a good result.

“From going behind, we showed character to stay in the game. We got the goal back and might have went on to win it, but they could probably say the same.

“The boys are confident. We were sort of disappointed we never played that well.

“We were sort of disappointed after the game against Rangers as we could have gone on and won that as well.

“It shows how far we have come. We just need to keep taking those wee steps forward and keep building on what we’ve got in the dressing room.

“We have only lost one in seven at home. We want to make it hard for teams to come up here.”

Midfielder aiming to rack up the goals

Midfielder Callachan’s fine strike took his tally to four for the campaign.

It follows an excellent campaign last year, in which he netted 10 goals for Hamilton Accies prior to making the move north.

The 28-year-old is keen to keep contributing to the Staggies’ goalscoring charts.

He added: “I’m happy with the goal. I’ve not scored a goal like that in a while. I just had to take a wee second and get a good connection on the ball.

“Thankfully I did that, I caught it well and I’m glad it could help us get the point.

“I want to be contributing to the team and if I can keep scoring goals that’s a bonus.

Last trip to Dens Park sets a high bar for Staggies

Callachan will visit familiar territory this weekend when the Staggies make the trip to Dundee.

The Edinburgh-born player, who has also had spells at Hearts and St Johnstone, netted in a 5-0 triumph at Dens Park in October which kick started the Staggies’ campaign.

Callachan hopes to rack up a third successive victory over the Dark Blues.

He added: “We went to Dundee last time and won 5-0. We need to take confidence from that, but the boys will be up for it.

“We just need to rest and recover. We will look at the Aberdeen game, see things we could have done better and then look at the video on Dundee.

“We will have a gameplan and go from there with confidence.

“It’s another former club – I’m a bit of a journeyman these days.

“I always enjoy going back to places I have played, with a bit of a point to prove.

“I’m looking forward to it.”