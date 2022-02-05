Malky Mackay urges Ross County to keep momentum up after moving to within four points of Premiership top-half

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels the Staggies are a match for any team in the Premiership after their win over Dundee closed the gap on the top-six.

County came from behind to defeat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park, with Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook netting in each half after Zak Rudden had put the hosts ahead.

The result moves County seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they now trail sixth-placed Dundee United by only four points.

Mackay is eager to continue the fine form throughout the remaining 13 matches of the campaign.

He said: “We’re four points from sixth place, and I know the teams above us are doing well. But we just have to keep the momentum going.

“After the winter break, we’ve had great results. We can play against anyone in the league and do well and score goals. We defended royally and it gives us a springboard to attack teams.

“It was a steelier-looking Dundee team. They put their new signings in. We knew they would look for balls into Rudden. In the first 15-20 minutes we didn’t win too many second balls and they scored.

“After that, we stepped onto the game. We started opening them up and we looked comfortable in possession. The goal was coming. It was a great time to score, so I was delighted.

“I was really happy with the second half the way we controlled the game. We could have scored a couple more, we missed the penalty, but looked really, really fit and aggressive. Especially coming here, a lot of people were talking of this being a six pointer.”

Charles-Cook’s winner came just 20 minutes after the winger had seen a penalty saved by Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

The goal takes Charles-Cook up to 11 for the campaign, with Mackay adding: “Regan is a calm boy, a terrific lad and there was no need to try and lift his head after the penalty because he caused Cammy Kerr an awful lot of problems down the right-hand side.

“His finish was just like the one against Dundee United – high into the net. That’s six goals in seven games and he’s doing so well for us. It was a real team effort but a quality finish from him.”