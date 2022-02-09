Kayne Ramsay header seals late point for Ross County against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kayne Ramsay header seals late point for Ross County against Livingston

By Paul Chalk
February 9, 2022, 9:57 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 10:43 pm
Ross County's Kayne Ramsay scores to make it 1-1 in stoppage time.
Kayne Ramsay headed home a late equaliser as Ross County roared back to draw 1-1 against Livingston to remain 10th in the Premiership.

The West Lothian side are notoriously tough opponents for the Dingwall club, having only lost five out of their 32 meetings before this one. The Staggies’ last triumph over them was in February 2020, eight matches ago.

Alan Forrest shot Livi in front early in the second half then defender Ayo Obileye smashed a penalty over the bar late on before sub Ramsay bundled home a last-goal leveller.

This result, allied with Dundee – bottom at the start of the evening – winning 2-1 against third-placed Hearts, means the Staggies remain above the relegation places in 10th, six clear of Dundee and eight ahead of new basement side St Johnstone.

County began the night with an outside chance of moving up to seventh if all results fell their way, but they are just two points behind now-ninth-placed Aberdeen, who lost 3-2 against Celtic.

Two sides feeling good about themselves

County had built a comfortable cushion over the bottom two at the weekend thanks to their 2-1 comeback victory at Dundee.

Livingston’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen had them in fine fettle going into this one, too.

David Martindale’s team had taken four points from both league games with County this season, scoring late both times, while an injury-hampered Staggies side lost 2-1 at Almondale in the Scottish Cup last month.

Livingston’s Odin Bailey pressures County’s Jake Vokins.

Home boss Malky Mackay named an unchanged starting 11, while Livi made three changes.

In came midfielders Odin Bailey and Scott Pittman, along with Joel Nouble, who was an on-loan sensation this season at Championship table-toppers Arbroath.

Cristian Montano’s red card against the Dons saw him drop out, with Adam Lewis and Bruce Anderson also named as substitutes.

Sides start under the snow showers

The steady pre-match lashings of snow continued as the action begun as the sides aimed to still make it a contest worthy of its billing.

The Lions made the brighter start, attacking the Jail End, Forrest drew a decent  early stop from goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

County responded with Jordan Tillson going close with a shot over the top before a Jake Vokins’ cross fell just too deep to cause panic at the back for Livi.

There were appeals from some Livingston players for a penalty when they yelled that a James Penrice cross struck an arm, but referee David Munro ignored those pleas.

Nouble was then not far off the mark with a header when he connected with a Penrice cross.

Forrest strikes to fire Livi in front

The Lions hit their goal five minutes into the second half. Stemming from a sweeping attack, Pittman fed the ball on to Forrest and he sent the ball beyond Laidlaw into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

It was a classy finish and follows on from his goal against the Dons at the weekend.

County reacted though and left-back Vokins lashed a shot into the side-netting after Jordan White provided the assist.

Forrest almost put the match out of reach on 65 minutes when he pounced in the box, but Alex Iacovitti was on the line to block his effort.

The Lions then had a golden chance to cap it after being awarded a penalty when Regan Charles-Cook felled Penrice in the box.

Up stepped defender Obileye and he fired the ball high over the bar to the relief of the home fans.

After this scare, from a Spittal cross, Ramsay got in ahead of White to score to secure a last-gasp point for the Staggies.

With the Scottish Cup taking centre stage this weekend, County are idle and return to action on February 19 away to Hibs.

For Livi, they are off to Tynecastle on Saturday to tackle Hearts in the cup.

HOW THEY LINED UP

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6, Randall 6 (Ramsay 83), Vokins 6, Spittal 7, Callachan 6, Watson 6, Iacovitti 6 (Baldwin 77), Charles-Cook 6, Tillson 7 (Wright 83), Hungbo 6 (H Paton 62), White 6. Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer (GK), A Samuel, Drysdale, B Paton,  Mackinnon.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-3) – Stryjek 6, Devlin 6, Fitzwater 6, Obileye 6, Penrice 6, Omeonga 6, Holt 6, Pittman 6, Bailey 7 (Anderson 64), Nouble 6, Forrest 7 (Shinnie 81). Subs not used: Maley (GK), Longridge, Sibbald, Boyes, Lewis, McMillan, Kelly.

Referee: David Munro.

Attendance: 2224.

Man of the match: Alan Forrest.

