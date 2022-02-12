Time out for recovery crucial for players, insists Ross County boss Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay stressed the importance of recovery time for Scottish Premiership players – with the winter break cramming fixtures in at a frantic pace.

The Ross County manager now has an enforced pause before his team’s next match, with a trip to Hibernian on Saturday, February 19.

That’s due to the Staggies being out of the Scottish Cup which takes centre stage this weekend.

Wednesday’s 1-1 home league draw against Livingston was the Dingwall side’s seventh fixture since returning from the top-flight winter shutdown in mid-January, which was brought forward due to Covid issues.

There was an attendance limit of just 500 placed on Scottish sports stadia over the festive season, but the decision to advance the break worked because restrictions lifted last month due to lower case numbers. This allowed fans to return in usual rates.

Welcome break before Hibs’ clash

Mackay explained the fast nature of twice-weekly games for a spell means the management of the balance between work and rest becomes critical.

He said: “I can understand why you get people querying the decision to have even more competitions, even at the European and world stage, because of the amount of games the players are playing.

“I spoke to Don (Cowie, assistant manager) about it, and the most he played in a season was in the 50s. I think I played 60 games in one season when I was 32.

“It’s tough what the players have got to go through at the moment, but it is what it is.

“They get on with it, and it’s just important they recover between games. The biggest thing for us is what we do with them between games.

“There’s a balance between putting tactical work into them, not too much physical work at all, and recovery strategies between games.

“They will get a wee break again this weekend, because we are out of the Scottish Cup.”

Comparing notes with rugby players

Mackay revealed speaking to Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend about the subject showed similarities between the sports, which are growing increasingly demanding.

He said: “When I was at the Scottish FA, we were based at Oriam. Scottish Rugby were in there, and I used to talk regularly to Gregor Townsend when he brought in the Scotland team.

“It’s a completely different sport, but they were talking about the impact of games too close to each other.

“Rugby is getting harder because the modern athlete is changing. In football, I think they are getting quicker, stronger and fitter as well.

“The nutrition side of it is way different from what it was, not just 10 but even five years ago.

“In terms of how players are looking after themselves nutritionally right now, it’s way healthier than it ever was before.

“There’s that, accompanied with modern science and the machines that are being built to allow players to strengthen specific muscles.

“There’s a consciousness that players have got of what their body can achieve and how it can achieve that.

“When you stand and watch the intensity of these games now, what they are putting in, and then having to replicate it regularly, is showing through.”

Winter break was badly required

Staggies manager Mackay reckons the frantic run of games is taking its toll on players.

He added: “By the time of the winter break, the whole division was done. It was madness before it.

“There were issues with everyone and the league had to deal with it, and there was that period of madness in November and December.

“By the time we got to the winter break, the whole league needed it. Then we go into this little period again, where there’s this intensity of games.

“It’s tough on the players, because we’ve got games every Tuesday and Saturday, with all the travelling.

“If you stood on the sidelines and looked at the intensity of a Premiership game right now, the data could show you what people are running in games.

“To replicate it three or four days later, the science would tell you that you shouldn’t be doing that to your body.”