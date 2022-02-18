Malky Mackay relishing Ross County’s fresh test against Shaun Maloney’s Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has urged his players to embrace a fresh challenge when they face Hibernian at Easter Road.

Ahead of the Edinburgh encounter, the sides have recorded a win apiece from the two previous meetings this term.

Hibs ran out 3-0 winners in the capital in August, while County won 1-0 in a tight encounter at Victoria Park in November.

Since then Hibs have parted company with manager Jack Ross, with Shaun Maloney now at the helm.

Maloney drafted in a number of fresh faces in January, including on-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke who spent the first six months of the campaign at Dingwall.

Mackay is looking forward to testing himself against a new counterpart.

He said: “It’s a complete change there, in terms of the manager, the staff and half the team.

“We’ve got to look at that in a different light from watching Jack’s team.

“We know it will be a tough game at a tough place. We’ve got to be ready for that.

“We will do our usual due diligence and homework, and be ready to play against them.

“I’m really looking forward to going down because I don’t think we gave a good account of ourselves the last time we were there.

“We were terrific against them up here, but it’s a new manager and a new group of players.”

Staggies focused on own agenda in bid to move up table

County go into the game in 10th position with a six-point gap above Dundee, who have appointed Mark McGhee as their new manager.

The Staggies trail both Aberdeen and Livingston by three points, in their efforts to climb the table.

Mackay says County, who are undefeated in their last four games, are not concerned with the form of other teams.

He added: “At the moment the focus is really just looking at ourselves.

“I’m not going to look to anyone else to do us favours. I don’t think that’s the way to do it, as you start to despair when you see certain results.

“We will look after ourselves and let other teams’ results and trends look after them.

“There have been various little runs going in with most of the teams in the division at some point. Some earlier, some later, some even now.

“The only thing we do is concern ourselves with how we are doing. If we keep picking up points we will be OK.”

The Staggies have added winger Josh Sims to their squad, although Mackay has stressed the former Southampton player will need time to get up to speed.