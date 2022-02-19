Josh Sims reflects on long journey back to fitness as he embraces fresh start at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Sims has arrived at Ross County with a fresh desire to put a nightmare 12 months behind him.

Winger Sims earlier this week joined the Staggies on a two-and-a-half year contract, in his first move since leaving English Premier League side Southampton at the end of last season.

The long lay-off has been caused by a string of health complications which began when he contracted Covid during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last January.

Upon returning to the side, Sims felt fatigued as little as 30 minutes into matches.

Although he continued playing, last March the 24-year-old suffered a glute problem which was the onset of sciatica.

He recovered from the issue, but began to feel lethargic, resulting in a loss of appetite and a drop in weight.

Stomach issues followed which were subsequently diagnosed as ulcerative colitis – an inflammation of the bowel.

Rare-side effect of medication

The condition improved as a result of medication, but in a rare side-effect of the tablets Sims experienced an inflammation of the heart.

That led to a number of scares throughout last summer, including a terrifying stabbing pain which he initially thought was a heart attack in August.

Extensive testing and fresh medication has helped Sims get to the root of the issues, and he is now ready to pick up from where he left off in his career.

Sims said: “It has been a very long journey.

“It is over a year ago now that I first got Covid and then I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, out of the blue. Darren Fletcher famously had it very bad and had to have surgery, I believe.

“It is a chronic illness, one you have to deal with for the rest of your life now.

“The theory behind it, eventually, was that the tablets I’d been put on for that, my body just reacted really badly to it.

“That’s what caused the all the heart inflammation. It was just a super-rare side-effect that no-one could have seen coming.

“I’d taken the medication for about three or four weeks and just felt really ill.

“At the time, they didn’t know what was making me that ill, but since I was put on new tablets I’ve been fine.

“The long period was from when they realised what it was and stopped me on those tablets, to when all the swelling of my heart had completely gone. With lots of testing, they had to make sure the heart was functioning properly, which it is. It is absolutely fine.”

Extensive rehab process has quelled ‘horrible thoughts’

Despite being released by Saints, where he made 27 appearances, Sims returned to St Mary’s towards the end of last year to complete his rehabilitation.

Sims says the thorough process has given him peace of mind in his comeback.

He added: “I was told I wasn’t allowed to do any exercise for six months, which is what the long period of time was.

“I’ve been back at Saints – they were brilliant with me – and I’ve been doing rehab work since about November or December time.

“I’ve had those two or three months of getting back fitness-wise, but it isn’t the same doing runs as being back training with the boys.

“Earlier this week was my first time actually back on a training ground with the boys.

“I only did part of the session, but it was brilliant to be back.

“I’m through it that now.

“At one point, I did wonder if I could play again. I had all these horrible thoughts.

“To be back playing now, I’m forever grateful to everyone who has helped me.”

Winger eager to reproduce promising form from early in career

Sims made a strong impression in the early stages of his senior career, after setting up the winning goal in a man of the match debut against Everton in 2016.

Another memorable moment followed in a League Cup semi-final against Liverpool later that season, as he set up Shane Long’s winning goal.

Sims has a fresh motivation to regain his stride at Dingwall.

He said: “It has probably given me that extra edge now because I almost had it all taken away from me, out of the blue, so it gives you that extra motivation.

“I’ll never take it for granted. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve taken from it all.

“I’m probably more hungry than ever now to do well, not just for myself but for Ross County and everyone who has helped me.

“I’m really motivated now.

“Creating goals is a really big part of my game. Growing up I’ve always been a wide attacker. I love scoring goals, creating chances, and beating players.

“Hopefully coming back now I can keep doing that.”